Emma Stone’s Oscar gown to be auctioned for Beirut

DUBAI: Sotheby’s has partnered with Creatives for Lebanon and Art for Beirut to raise funds following the devastating explosion that ripped through the capital on Aug. 4 — and one very special Elie Saab gown is going under the hammer.

The custom-made beaded chartreuse gown features guipure and sequin embroidery and was worn by Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet in 2015.

Alongside that gown will be dresses donated by Middle Eastern icons, including a silk haute couture gown designed for Egyptian actress Sherihan in 1987 and a unique sky-blue embellished dress from the collection of beloved Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi.

Bidding will run from Dec. 7-15.