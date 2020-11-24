Emma Stone’s Oscar gown to be auctioned for Beirut

You are here

Emma Stone wearing Elie Saab at the 2015 Academy Awards. AFP
DUBAI: Sotheby’s has partnered with Creatives for Lebanon and Art for Beirut to raise funds following the devastating explosion that ripped through the capital on Aug. 4 — and one very special Elie Saab gown is going under the hammer.

The custom-made beaded chartreuse gown features guipure and sequin embroidery and was worn by Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone on the Oscars red carpet in 2015.

Alongside that gown will be dresses donated by Middle Eastern icons, including a silk haute couture gown designed for Egyptian actress Sherihan in 1987 and a unique sky-blue embellished dress from the collection of beloved Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi.

Bidding will run from Dec. 7-15.

DUBAI: Indian Netflix original series “Delhi Crime” has nabbed the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmys.

The series, based on the 2012 gang rape in Delhi that sparked protests across the country, explores the aftermath of the incident.

Director Richie Mehta shared a video after the announcement was made, dedicating the award to victims of violence.

 “I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that.”

The cast included Shefali Shah, in the lead role of Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi, as well as Abhilasha Singh, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang.

