You are here

  • Home
  • Filip Kiss and Al-Ettifaq ‘on right path’ to Saudi league title

Filip Kiss and Al-Ettifaq ‘on right path’ to Saudi league title

1 / 2
Slovakian international Filip Kiss celebrates a goal for Dammam club Al-Ettifaq. (AN Photo)
2 / 2
Dammam’s Al-Ettifaq finished eighth in the Saudi Professional League in 2019-2020. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jut7z

Updated 24 November 2020
John Duerden

Filip Kiss and Al-Ettifaq ‘on right path’ to Saudi league title

  • Filip Kiss: In order to beat teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr then you have to work really hard with a certain philosophy and need more than one season
  • Filip Kiss: We kept our coach for the whole season and he is working with us now in his second season and this is really positive
Updated 24 November 2020
John Duerden

LONDON: After an unhappy stay in England, Filip Kiss has no regrets at all about moving to Saudi Arabia. The midfielder arrived at Al-Ettifaq in 2017 and after three years in Dammam believes that, if he stays three more, he can help the team to a first league title since 1987.

Not many foreign players last that long but the Slovakian international has no intention of leaving yet. “In order to beat teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr then you have to work really hard with a certain philosophy and need more than one season,” Kiss told Arab News. “In two or three years, winning the title is possible but we have to stay patient and get the right players. Let’s see what the future will bring but I hope we can win while I am still here.”

Fans shouldn’t get too excited this season as the 30 year-old points out that the team that finished eighth in the last campaign have been too inconsistent in the past and only now, under head coach Khaled Al-Atwi is the right man in place for the right length of time.

“We needed stability,” Kiss said. “We have changed so many coaches since I came here. I think that finally we are on the right path. We kept our coach for the whole season and he is working with us now in his second season and this is really positive.” He believes a top four or five finish is possible. “We will need some luck with all the players staying fit as much as possible. We are on the right path.”

Kiss seems to be on the right path now after his move from Europe. “I was playing in Norway and the offer came but we were still playing in the Europa League.” A loss to Poland’s Lech Poznan helped to make up his mind. “Then I felt it was the right time to move but I had a long contract and I was captain so there had to be a transfer fee and Ettifaq was willing to pay.”

It has been far from easy. “Many good players who came here from top leagues in Europe find it harder than they expected.” The weather is the big difference especially in the summer. “The first and last four or five games of the season are really hot and humid especially here in Dammam and this affects the tempo of the game and training is also really difficult. In winter it is perfect and the quality of the games is getting better.”

All in all, it is going rather better than his time with Cardiff City. It started well as the loan period in 2011 turned into a full transfer the following year. There was an appearance against Liverpool and Steven Gerrard in front of 89,000 fans at Wembley in the 2012 League Cup final  but soon, Kiss was on the sidelines.

“My dream was to play in England since I was young. I was not always a starter but was always involved and then they signed me and paid a fee and I signed the contract. It was like living the dream.” Then things changed. “The Malaysian owner [Vincent Tan] was spending lots of money and bringing in big stars as he wanted direct promotion. So the philosophy changed but I didn't want to leave as I thought we could go to the Premier League.”

Despite not playing, Kiss was still determined to fight for minutes on the pitch. “I really wanted to play in England and didn’t want to leave even though I had options. Then, when I decided it was time to go, the coach said he wanted all his players to be there and he wanted a big squad.”

Then, in 2014, there was another loan move, this time to Ross County in Scotland. “I enjoyed it – in my first two games I scored four goals as I was so hungry! I am not a striker but a defensive midfielder.” He has not forgotten the lessons of a tough time at Cardiff however. “That's football. It was not easy but I learned a lot. I was young and only 21 and maybe didn’t have the best advice about what to do from my agent.”

That experience has helped in Saudi Arabia and means he has plenty of wisdom to pass on. “The players here ask me about Europe. We go there for training camps and friendly games and they see the difference in how physical and fast it is. It is important to play teams from Europe and compare ourselves and know how we can improve.”

One day he is sure that Saudi players will go to the big leagues just as Slovakian players do. “There is no question they have the talent but in even the leagues that are not at the top, you have to work really hard because there is so much competition to become a professional player. If they want to keep improving and don’t feel that signing a first contract is enough then they can go far, achieve something with the national team and get a contract in Europe.”

While team-mates may leave, Kiss is happy where he is. “The most important thing was that my family could live with me here and they can. Life is perfect for my family in Saudi Arabia.” And a league title at some point means it would be perfect for Filip Kiss.

Topics: Filip Kiss Al-Ettifaq Dammam Slovakia

Related

Corporate News
Mobil 1 expands football sponsorship to Al-Ettifaq FC
Sport
Al-Hilal overcome Al-Nassr in Riyadh Derby to go clear at the top of Saudi Professional League

Beijing Guaon pounce on rusty Melbourne in 3-1 victory

Updated 25 November 2020
AFP

Beijing Guaon pounce on rusty Melbourne in 3-1 victory

  • The Chinese side have one foot in the last-16 of the Asian Champions League
Updated 25 November 2020
AFP

DOHA: Beijing Guoan have one foot in the last-16 of the Asian Champions League after a convincing 3-1 win against a rusty Melbourne Victory side on Tuesday extended their perfect record in Group E to three from three.

Another Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua also improved their chances of qualification from Group F with their second win in three matches, edging past FC Tokyo 1-0, courtesy of a late penalty.

But it was Bruno Genesio’s Beijing outfit who sent out a strong warning to their rivals in the tournament by following up on their win over FC Seoul last week with another impressive performance in Doha where the tournament’s eastern zone matches are being played after a nine-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beijing clearly looked a class above Melbourne Victory who were largely lackluster both in attack and defense, with even the Australian side’s consolation goal late in the second half coming through a huge deflection from Kim Min-Jae after substitute Gianluca Ianucci’s powerful shot from nearly 25 yards appeared heading straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Beijing allowed their Australian rivals only 40 percent ball possession and that worked hugely in their favor as they created chances galore at the Al-Sadd Sports Club.

But once again, it was their Brazilian presence which played a pivotal role, with Renato Augusto and A Lan on target in the 22nd and 34th minutes before Wang Zimin’s brilliant goal in the 74th minute to put the match out of Victory’s reach.

Frenchman Genesio, who has been in charge at Beijing Guoan for almost 16 months, was not in a very celebratory mood despite his team’s 100 percent win record so far.

“In the first half we played really well as we tried high pressing as we trained before the game and were successful in keeping control,” said Genesio.

“The only thing I am disappointed about is that we conceded one goal towards the end. We need to be more serious and cautious towards the end of the game.”

Melbourne Victory, for whom this was their second defeat in three matches — their only win came in February against Chiangrai United — are now third in the standings and would need a herculean comeback to qualify for the knockout phase.

“For us, It’s not the result we wanted,” said Victory’s Steve Kean, whose side had no match practice for several months before heading to Doha. “This was our very first match of any type, we did not even play any friendlies and came against a Beijing side that have played a full season.

2We wanted to win and take points but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua were celebrating their success over Tokyo FC after Yu Hanchao’s successful penalty in the 74th minute proved the decisive moment in the match.

“FC Tokyo is a great team but today we really wanted to limit their opportunities,” said Shenhua coach Choi Kang-hee.

“Our players really overcame their difficulties of fitness and fatigue. They persisted from the first minute until the end and I thank them for that.

“They showed great mental power and spirit and I believe they will get better from here,” he added.

Tokyo FC’s Kenta Hasegawa was clearly upset, although he was not losing hope yet despite his team being in third place in the standings with four points from three matches

“The result is disappointing. This was the first game in the AFC Champions League for many of our young players,” Hasegawa said.

“They were not ready for this game, but I am sure the will be ready for the next.”

Topics: Asian Champions League Beijing Guoan Melbourne Victory

Related

Sport
Asian Champions League to restart with groups in Qatar hub
Sport
Iraq’s Al Shorta stun former winners Al Ahli in Asian Champions League

Latest updates

Saudi aerial photographer reveals secrets of AlUla Old Town to global audience
Shara Art Fair brings together Saudi artists
Egyptian festival celebrates Aragouz traditions
Virus recoveries climb in Saudi Arabia as new cases hit plateau
Cairo International Book Fair postponed due to COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.