Formula E to electrify Saudi streets with Diriyah night race

The Diriyah track will host Formula E’s first ever night race. (AN Photo)
Updated 24 November 2020
Arab News

  • Formula E will light the track with low consumption LED technology powered by fully renewable energy
  • Formula E Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo: I am confident the race will be spectacular and lead to a style of competitive action we haven’t seen before
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah track will host Formula E’s first all-electric night race as part of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar. Always focused on innovative, sustainable solutions, Formula E will light the track with low consumption LED technology powered by fully renewable energy.

Formula E confirmed that the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will literally light up the streets of Diriyah as it returns to the historic desert surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage site for the third year in a row.

Set for a spectacular double header in the dark, the first sport to have net zero carbon since inception will once again use its platform to share a positively charged call-to-action, reminding fans that even the most intense and unpredictable racing can take place without the environment paying the price.

Lighting the track with the latest low consumption LED technology will reduce energy consumption by up to fifty percent compared to non-LED technologies. The remaining energy needed to power the floodlighting will be fully renewable provided by high performing low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

With a founding purpose to counteract climate change, Formula E’s commitment to deliver better futures through racing drives its ongoing environmental, economic and social sustainability initiatives around the world.

Saudi Arabia is the perfect partner on this mission, as it embraces its own sustainability journey as part of Vision 2030.   The Diriyah E-Prix will run at 17:00 GMT (20:00 local time) on February 26 and 27. It follows the debut of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Santiago, Chile with two races on January 16 and 17. 

Alberto Longo, co-founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said: “We are very proud to partner with Saudi to create Formula E’s first ever night race. I am confident the race will be spectacular and lead to a style of competitive action we haven’t seen before. As with everything we do, our first thought was about how to bring our sporting vision to life in a sustainable way. Before we innovate our racing product we must be confident we can maintain the standards of sustainable practice we hold ourselves accountable to.”

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sport added: “In 2018 the ancient historical city of Diriyah made history in hosting the first fully-electric race on the streets of the region. The debut event sparked so much joy and energy to our sporting journey and was one of a number of major sporting firsts that have since inspired our people and helped to shine a spotlight on Saudi Arabia’s massive transformation under the Kingdom’s vision 2030.  

“In 2019 Diryah was the first to host back to back races during a race weekend and now once again we will make sporting history. It is very fitting that a place so ancient will showcase the latest in sustainable technology as Diriyah lights up to shine bright for the world to see. We look forward to the dramatic racing and incredible scenes that are guaranteed to unfold under the lights.”

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said: “The inaugural Diriyah E-Prix was the Kingdom’s first major international event, last year it became the Middle East’s first double-header and in February, it will be the first ever night race for the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we’re really proud of this. Saudi Arabia is on a journey of embracing renewable energy   and technology, and Formula E is more than just a race to be the best, it’s a partnership committed to the future of sustainable technology.”

Carlo Boutagy, CEO of CBX the official promoter, said: “With the circular economy being a key pillar of Vision 2030, we are thrilled to be quite literally shining a light on sustainability through hosting Formula E’s first ever night race. As a promoter, the fan experience is at the forefront of our event and we always aim to raise the bar year-on-year, and we have no doubt that the Diriyah E-Prix will be a spectacle unlike any other.”

Filip Kiss and Al-Ettifaq ‘on right path’ to Saudi league title

  • Filip Kiss: In order to beat teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr then you have to work really hard with a certain philosophy and need more than one season
  • Filip Kiss: We kept our coach for the whole season and he is working with us now in his second season and this is really positive
LONDON: After an unhappy stay in England, Filip Kiss has no regrets at all about moving to Saudi Arabia. The midfielder arrived at Al-Ettifaq in 2017 and after three years in Dammam believes that, if he stays three more, he can help the team to a first league title since 1987.

Not many foreign players last that long but the Slovakian international has no intention of leaving yet. “In order to beat teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr then you have to work really hard with a certain philosophy and need more than one season,” Kiss told Arab News. “In two or three years, winning the title is possible but we have to stay patient and get the right players. Let’s see what the future will bring but I hope we can win while I am still here.”

Fans shouldn’t get too excited this season as the 30 year-old points out that the team that finished eighth in the last campaign have been too inconsistent in the past and only now, under head coach Khaled Al-Atwi is the right man in place for the right length of time.

“We needed stability,” Kiss said. “We have changed so many coaches since I came here. I think that finally we are on the right path. We kept our coach for the whole season and he is working with us now in his second season and this is really positive.” He believes a top four or five finish is possible. “We will need some luck with all the players staying fit as much as possible. We are on the right path.”

Kiss seems to be on the right path now after his move from Europe. “I was playing in Norway and the offer came but we were still playing in the Europa League.” A loss to Poland’s Lech Poznan helped to make up his mind. “Then I felt it was the right time to move but I had a long contract and I was captain so there had to be a transfer fee and Ettifaq was willing to pay.”

It has been far from easy. “Many good players who came here from top leagues in Europe find it harder than they expected.” The weather is the big difference especially in the summer. “The first and last four or five games of the season are really hot and humid especially here in Dammam and this affects the tempo of the game and training is also really difficult. In winter it is perfect and the quality of the games is getting better.”

All in all, it is going rather better than his time with Cardiff City. It started well as the loan period in 2011 turned into a full transfer the following year. There was an appearance against Liverpool and Steven Gerrard in front of 89,000 fans at Wembley in the 2012 League Cup final  but soon, Kiss was on the sidelines.

“My dream was to play in England since I was young. I was not always a starter but was always involved and then they signed me and paid a fee and I signed the contract. It was like living the dream.” Then things changed. “The Malaysian owner [Vincent Tan] was spending lots of money and bringing in big stars as he wanted direct promotion. So the philosophy changed but I didn't want to leave as I thought we could go to the Premier League.”

Despite not playing, Kiss was still determined to fight for minutes on the pitch. “I really wanted to play in England and didn’t want to leave even though I had options. Then, when I decided it was time to go, the coach said he wanted all his players to be there and he wanted a big squad.”

Then, in 2014, there was another loan move, this time to Ross County in Scotland. “I enjoyed it – in my first two games I scored four goals as I was so hungry! I am not a striker but a defensive midfielder.” He has not forgotten the lessons of a tough time at Cardiff however. “That's football. It was not easy but I learned a lot. I was young and only 21 and maybe didn’t have the best advice about what to do from my agent.”

That experience has helped in Saudi Arabia and means he has plenty of wisdom to pass on. “The players here ask me about Europe. We go there for training camps and friendly games and they see the difference in how physical and fast it is. It is important to play teams from Europe and compare ourselves and know how we can improve.”

One day he is sure that Saudi players will go to the big leagues just as Slovakian players do. “There is no question they have the talent but in even the leagues that are not at the top, you have to work really hard because there is so much competition to become a professional player. If they want to keep improving and don’t feel that signing a first contract is enough then they can go far, achieve something with the national team and get a contract in Europe.”

While team-mates may leave, Kiss is happy where he is. “The most important thing was that my family could live with me here and they can. Life is perfect for my family in Saudi Arabia.” And a league title at some point means it would be perfect for Filip Kiss.

