Cyclone kills Yemeni fishermen in Somalia

Fishermen head out to sea for a fishing trip as the sun sets near the fishing port, in Hodeida, Yemen. (AP/File)
Updated 25 November 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Government offices and local hospitals in Aden placed on alert amid fears of flash flooding
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Seven Yemeni fishermen died when their boat was destroyed by gale-force winds as tropical Cyclone Gati lashed Somalia.

The seven fishermen were asleep on the vessel in a sheltered breakwater in Xaafuun in the northeast of the country when the storm — Somalia’s strongest on record — struck early on Sunday morning.

Omer Gambet, head of the Fisheries Cooperative Union in Al-Mukalla, the capital of Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout, told Arab News that the fishermen, all from Kusair village, were among dozens of Yemenis fishing for tuna in Somalian waters.

The bodies of the seven men were found close to the wreckage of their fishing vessel, he said.

Cyclone Gati lashed parts of Somalia on Sunday after wreaking havoc on Yemen’s remote island of Socotra.

At least eight people were killed and thousands left homeless as torrential rain and gale-force winds destroyed houses in the villages of Xaafuun and Hurdiya.

Local authorities in Yemen have ordered financial compensation for the families of the seven fishermen.

In Socotra, where the cyclone first made landfall on Saturday, residents told Arab News that three days of nonstop rain had triggered flash floods that damaged houses and washed away cars in and around Hadibu, the island’s capital.

“People are in desperate need of food aid,” a local government official said.

Yemen’s meteorological department on Tuesday warned fishermen against going to sea, and forecast heavy rain in the country’s western, southern and eastern areas.

He added that Socotra has faced power and security issues since June when separatists seized control of the island.

“We do not know who will handle relief efforts as there are no functioning public bodies.There has not been any humanitarian assistance,” the official, who declined to be named, said.

In the port city of Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, government offices and local hospitals were placed on alert amid fears of flash flooding.

Torrential rain and floodwaters in August killed 20 people and left thousands homeless across the war-torn country.

In its latest bulletin, Yemen’s meteorological department on Tuesday warned fishermen against going to sea, and forecast heavy rain in the country’s western, southern and eastern areas.

Civilians killed

Five civilians were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday when a land mine planted by Houthi rebels destroyed their vehicle in the western province of Hodeidah.

The blast occurred on the main road linking Al-Tuhayata with Khokha. Local officials believe Houthi fighters planted the mine to target government forces in the area.

Fighting has been raging for months in Hodeida as the rebels push to seize control of new territory in the province.

In the densely populated city of Taiz in southern Yemen, a mother and her two children were wounded when a rebel mortar shell struck their house on Tuesday.

Houthi militants have intensified shelling of residential areas in Taiz in recent weeks after failing to seize the city’s downtown.

Egyptian festival celebrates Aragouz traditions

Updated 25 November 2020
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egyptian festival celebrates Aragouz traditions

  • The festival this year sheds light on the creative icons that inspired the aragouz
Updated 25 November 2020
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The second Egyptian Aragouz Festival has opened on Nov. 24, at the ancient Bayt Al-Sinnari, in Cairo. The aragouz is a traditional puppet figure dressed in red invented by Egyptians to ridicule situations comically.

Khaled Bahgat, a professor of theater at Helwan University and the founder of the festival and the Wamda Troupe for Aragouz and Shadow Puppets, said the festival is part of the initiative to preserve the Egyptian aragouz, after it was recognized by UNESCO in 2018 as one of the most important Egyptian artistic elements. He said that he wants the Egyptian art of aragouz to reach the world because it is an ancient Egyptian art.

The festival this year sheds light on the creative icons that inspired the aragouz.

The festival opened with a tribute to the great Egyptian creator Abu Al-Saud Al-Abyari in a reading of his story “Aragouz, Author and Idea,” which he published in 1953. Al-Aragouz was an important source of creativity for Al-Abyari.

The reading was followed by entries exploring how the art of aragouz shaped Egyptian comedy in the twentieth century.

The day closed with puppet performances of “The social media aragouz,” which reflected the impact of social media, directed by Ali Abu Zeid, and “The aragouz in the city,” directed by Nabil Bahgat.

On the second day, Reem Heggab will honor her father the late Egyptian poet Said Heggab, reciting one of his poems on the aragouz. This will be followed by two aragouz shows, “The Take Away,” directed by Mahmoud Sayed Hanafi, and “Aragouz, the Land of Myths.”

On Thursday, the theater department of the University of Alexandria will celebrate the aragouz with a lecture by Hany Abou El-Hassan, the head of the department, a workshop and a performance titled “Lorca and the aragouz,” directed by Nabil Bahgat and presented by the Wamda Troupe.

The performance honors the creativity of the Spanish poet and innovator Federico García Lorca, and will be held in the presence of the Spanish cultural attache.

The fourth day of the festival will honor the poet Fouad Haddad, whose son Amin Haddad will recite several poems from his father’s book of poetry entitiled Al-Aragouz. The poetry reading will be followed by a discussion.

Then there will be performances of “Aragouz Al Sima,” directed by Mustafa Al-Sabbagh, and “Al-Aragouz in Danger,” which deals with the greatest challenges facing the art of aragouz.

On the last day, the Faculty of Arts at Helwan University and the Department of Theater Sciences’ troupe will hold an open seminar with the department’s students to discuss ways to preserve the Egyptian aragouz.

Topics: Egyptian Aragouz Festival Cairo

