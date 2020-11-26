You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand’s Ardern set to declare climate emergency

New Zealand’s Ardern set to declare climate emergency

Ardern returned to power last month delivering the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvvs4

Updated 26 November 2020
Reuters

New Zealand’s Ardern set to declare climate emergency

  • The government will put forward a motion to declare the emergency next Wednesday
  • If a climate emergency is passed, New Zealand would join countries like Canada, France and Britain that have taken the same course
Updated 26 November 2020
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government is to declare a climate emergency in a symbolic step to increase pressure for action to combat global warming.
The government will put forward a motion to declare the emergency next Wednesday, the government said as parliament reconvened after a general election won by Ardern’s party.
“We’ve always considered climate change to be a huge threat to our region, and it is something we must take immediate action on,” Ardern said, according to state broadcaster TVNZ.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to progress a motion around a climate emergency in parliament in the last term, but now we’re able to.”
Ardern returned to power last month delivering the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to the novel coronavirus.
The resounding win allows Ardern’s party to govern alone although she has joined forces with the Green Party for the next three-year term.
The newly elected members of parliament were sworn in on Tuesday and resumed work on Wednesday in New Zealand’s most diverse parliament ever. It has several people of color, members of rainbow communities and a large number of women.
In her last term, Ardern’s government passed a Zero Carbon Bill, which sets the framework for net zero emissions by 2050, with cross-party support in parliament.
If a climate emergency is passed, New Zealand would join countries like Canada, France and Britain that have taken the same course to focus efforts on tackling climate change.
Last week, Japanese lawmakers declared a climate emergency and committed to a firm timetable for net-zero emissions.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

Offbeat
Nearly 100 whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand

Finland’s COVID-19 situation worsening rapidly, says PM

Updated 26 November 2020
Reuters

Finland’s COVID-19 situation worsening rapidly, says PM

  • Finland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 75.8 on Wednesday
Updated 26 November 2020
Reuters

HELSINKI: Finland’s COVID-19 situation has worsened rapidly in recent days, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, though she added that the government had decided it did not yet have the grounds to adopt emergency measures as it did in March.
Finland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 75.8 on Wednesday, Europe’s second lowest level behind Iceland, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control data showed, but the Finnish government warned the number of new cases was rising at a worrying pace again.
In the worst hit region around the capital Helsinki, the number of new cases rose by nearly 70 percent last week from the week before, the region’s Chief Medical Officer Markku Makijarvi said.
“The coronavirus situation has worsened in Finland rapidly. The number of infections has increased and the amount of those in need of hospitalization has risen,” Marin told reporters.
“In my opinion, we should not rule out any measures,” she added, referring to the possibility of resorting to a national state of emergency again.
On Thursday, the government recommended regional authorities temporarily close all high-risk public spaces in regions where case numbers were rising rapidly.
New cases are on the rise in around half of the country, with two regions out of 21 more severely affected, health authorities said.
The region around Helsinki will ban all public meetings both indoors and outdoors and send pupils and students of more than 15 years old home to remote learning, among other measures, local health authorities said.

Topics: Finland Coronavirus

Related

World
Denmark, Finland say reopening schools did not worsen outbreak
Business & Economy
Finnish town offers prizes to turn residents green

Latest updates

Bitcoin plummets to 10-day low, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down
Life in Egypt comes to a stop as Al Ahly and Zamalek clash in historic CAF Champions League final
European MPs call for sanctions to be imposed against Turkey
Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as coronavirus hits theme parks
Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.