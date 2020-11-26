7 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

1) Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) successfully completed the issuance of $8 billion senior, dollar-denominated bonds, unsecured by assets, under its Global Medium-Term Note Program.

2) The Capital Market Authority (CMA) identified some cases suspected of manipulations, fraud and scam of the capital market rules and its executive regulations, amid the price fluctuations of some stocks.

3) Al Rajhi Bank announced the reappointment of Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi as chairman.

4) Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) opened 11 new fuel stations in Q3 2020, bringing the total number of operating stations to 219.

5) Anaam International Holding Group’s non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire 100 percent stake in Al Ghadeer Real Estate expired with no obligations on both parties.

6) Arabian Centres Co. amended the lease contract for the U Walk Jeddah Centre (earlier Zahra Mall), reducing the total value of land rent over the contract period by SAR 710 million ($189 million) to SAR 1.075 billion.

7) Oil prices gained on Thursday morning. Brent crude edged up 27 cents to $48.88/bbl, while WTI crude gained 18 cents to $45.89/bbl.

Powered by Argaam