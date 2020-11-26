You are here

7 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) opened 11 new fuel stations in Q3 2020, bringing the total number of operating stations to 219. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 26 November 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

1) Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) successfully completed the issuance of $8 billion senior, dollar-denominated bonds, unsecured by assets, under its Global Medium-Term Note Program.

2) The Capital Market Authority (CMA) identified some cases suspected of manipulations, fraud and scam of the capital market rules and its executive regulations, amid the price fluctuations of some stocks.

3) Al Rajhi Bank announced the reappointment of Abdullah bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi as chairman.

4) Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) opened 11 new fuel stations in Q3 2020, bringing the total number of operating stations to 219.

5) Anaam International Holding Group’s non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire 100 percent stake in Al Ghadeer Real Estate expired with no obligations on both parties.

6) Arabian Centres Co. amended the lease contract for the U Walk Jeddah Centre (earlier Zahra Mall), reducing the total value of land rent over the contract period by SAR 710 million ($189 million) to SAR 1.075 billion.

7) Oil prices gained on Thursday morning. Brent crude edged up 27 cents to $48.88/bbl, while WTI crude gained 18 cents to $45.89/bbl.

LONDON: Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest in 10 days, leading a sell-off that extended to other smaller digital coins.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 percent to $16,317, a sharp correction from its three-year high of $19,521 hit a day earlier. It was last down 8 percent.
The cryptocurrency has rallied around 150 percent this year to just shy of its all-time high of $19,666. Fueling its rise has been demand for riskier assets, interest in assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance.
Bitcoin’s 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous gains and equally sharp drops. It is highly volatile, and its markets are far less transparent than traditional assets.
Traders cited the unwinding of highly leveraged positions built up as bitcoin moved closer to its record, as well as tweets by the CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase expressing concern at rumors of a regulatory crackdown.
“There’s definitely been a sense of euphoria in markets over the last couple of days ... this mostly feels like a reaction to that — over-leveraged markets took one small hit and suffered immensely,” said Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, a cryptocurrency brokerage.
Brian Armstrong, CEO of California-based Coinbase, tweeted on Tuesday that he was worried by rumors the United States would clampdown on individual cryptocurrency wallets.
“Brian Armstrong @ Coinbase tweeted his concerns which I think spread these worries to a wider audience,” said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at crypto firm NKB Group.
Smaller cryptocurrencies also fell, with second-largest digital coin ethereum dropping around 13 percent and XRP, the third-biggest coin, sliding more than 20 percent. Both coins, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, hit multi-year highs earlier this week.

