Japan’s export credit agency to lend $2 billion to Nissan for US sales financing

Nissan, Japan’s third-largest automaker, is focusing on key markets as it pulls back from the rapid expansion led by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn. (Reuters)
Updated 26 November 2020
Reuters

  • The money should help the Japanese company sell cars in the world’s second-biggest automarket after China
TOKYO: Japan’s state-owned export credit agency has agreed to give Nissan Motor Co. up to $2 billion as part of a credit agreement to help it finance car sales in the United States.
The money is part of a $4.1 billion credit agreement for Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, a unit of Nissan North America, Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) said in a press release on Wednesday.
The money should help the Japanese company sell cars in the world’s second-biggest automarket after China by allowing it to provide customers with loans that they can repay in monthly instalments, the export credit agency added in the statement.
The United States “is an important market for Japanese automobile manufacturers. Sales finance has become an important tool in business strategy,” JBIC said.
“This case provides financial support for Nissan’s overseas business development,” it added.
JBIC has provided loans for overseas sales financing to other automakers, including a $78 million October agreement with Honda Motor Co. in Brazil, and one in September for Toyota Motor Corp. in South Africa. JBIC did not disclose the amount for that deal.
The latest agreement with Nissan is more than three times as much as a $582 million loan extended by JBIC in July to help it finance car sales in Mexico.
A JBIC spokesman said the government export credit agency applied the same lending standards as private banks.
Nissan, Japan’s third-largest automaker, is focusing on key markets as it pulls back from the rapid expansion led by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
It is looking to raise market share with new models in the United States, China and Japan as they rebound from a demand slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have financing from a variety of different ways and JBIC is one of them,” a Nissan spokeswoman said.
This month, Nissan cut its operating loss forecast for the year to March 2021 by 28 percent, albeit still to a record of about $3.2 billion, helped by a rebound in demand, particularly in China.

Bitcoin plummets to 10-day low, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down

  • The cryptocurrency has rallied around 150 percent this year to just shy of its all-time high of $19,666
LONDON: Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest in 10 days, leading a sell-off that extended to other smaller digital coins.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 percent to $16,317, a sharp correction from its three-year high of $19,521 hit a day earlier. It was last down 8 percent.
The cryptocurrency has rallied around 150 percent this year to just shy of its all-time high of $19,666. Fueling its rise has been demand for riskier assets, interest in assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance.
Bitcoin’s 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous gains and equally sharp drops. It is highly volatile, and its markets are far less transparent than traditional assets.
Traders cited the unwinding of highly leveraged positions built up as bitcoin moved closer to its record, as well as tweets by the CEO of major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase expressing concern at rumors of a regulatory crackdown.
“There’s definitely been a sense of euphoria in markets over the last couple of days ... this mostly feels like a reaction to that — over-leveraged markets took one small hit and suffered immensely,” said Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, a cryptocurrency brokerage.
Brian Armstrong, CEO of California-based Coinbase, tweeted on Tuesday that he was worried by rumors the United States would clampdown on individual cryptocurrency wallets.
“Brian Armstrong @ Coinbase tweeted his concerns which I think spread these worries to a wider audience,” said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at crypto firm NKB Group.
Smaller cryptocurrencies also fell, with second-largest digital coin ethereum dropping around 13 percent and XRP, the third-biggest coin, sliding more than 20 percent. Both coins, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, hit multi-year highs earlier this week.

