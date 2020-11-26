You are here

Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

The budget airline flydubai will fly the route twice daily. (flydubai)
The budget airline flydubai will fly the route twice daily. (Twitter @ofirgendelman)
AFP

  • The Dubai carrier will fly the route twice daily
  • Israeli airlines El Al and Israir are both expected to launch their commercial services between the cities next month
AFP

DUBAI: The first scheduled commercial flight operated by flydubai from Dubai International landed at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday to a water salute.

The inaugural flight was flown by Captain Patrick Gonzenbach and Emirati First Officer Abdulla Al-Shamsi.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on hand for the arrival of the inaugural flight after its nearly four-hour trip, his spokesman said.

“PM Netanyahu will attend this morning the welcoming ceremony for the first @flydubai commercial flight that will arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport,” Ofir Gendelman earlier said in a tweet.
“These are the fruits of peace Dear Emirati tourists, welcome to Israel!”
The United Arab Emirates in September signed a landmark US-brokered deal to formalize relations with Israel, the first such agreement by an Arab state in the Gulf.
With their economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the normalization deal, including an influx of tourists as Dubai enters its winter high season.

 

“The start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al-Ghaith said when the service was announced earlier this month.
The Dubai carrier will fly the route twice daily, and Israeli airlines El Al and Israir are both expected to launch their commercial services between the cities next month.
Etihad Airways, based in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, has said it will begin flying to Tel Aviv in March 2021.
The UAE became only the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.
The two countries have already signed treaties on visa-free travel — although that is yet to come into force — along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.
Since the historic agreement, Bahrain and Sudan have followed suit and agreed to forge ties.
The agreements shattered a longstanding Arab consensus that there should be no normalization with Israel until it reaches a comprehensive peace deal with the Palestinians.
After the UAE deal was announced by President Donald Trump in August, El Al flew a delegation of US and Israeli officials — led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — to Abu Dhabi in a historic direct service between the two countries.
That was followed by an official visit by a UAE delegation to Tel Aviv as well as a string of charter flights carrying business groups.

Topics: aviation Flydubai Dubai UAE Israel

Saudi regulator identifies market fraud and scams

Argaam

  • The Saudi market regulator is finalizing the required paperwork to take the necessary regulatory measures with regard to those violators
  • The CMA pointed out that it is keen to enforce the stock market executive regulations and protect the market from illegal practices
Argaam

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) identified some cases suspected of manipulations, fraud and scam of the capital market rules and its executive regulations, amid the price fluctuations of some stocks.

The Saudi market regulator is finalizing the required paperwork to take the necessary regulatory measures with regard to those violators, including their referral to the Public Prosecution.

The CMA pointed out that it is keen to enforce the stock market executive regulations and protect the market from illegal practices.

Therefore, the market regulator urged all participants and investors not to be misguided by any unjustified stock gains, rumors, or unreliable information published by unauthorized persons, who seek to mislead investors and use investors’ money to their advantage.

The market regulator called on all investors to get information from their reliable resources, so that they can make the right decision, based on the accurate information available on all listed companies, their financial statements, the current and expected operational efficiency, and the accurate disclosures from authorized channels.

The CMA also highlighted the importance of disregarding rumors and keeping away from illegal dealings, as such untrue statements and dealings could lead investors to incur losses or become legally accountable.

Investors can obtain reliable information from the announcements and disclosures of listed companies, as well as the websites of the CMA and the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the market regulator added.

The CMA urged all investors to exercise caution and study risks if they plan to start investment in listed companies.

It also called on market participants to report any violations of the capital market law and its executive regulations, through this link.
https://cma.org.sa/en/InvestorProtection/Pages/HowtoFileReport.aspx

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia business Capital Market Authority (CMA) economy

