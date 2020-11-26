Four more students charged in France over teacher’s beheading

PARIS: Four teenage students have been charged in France over the killing of Samuel Paty, a judical source said Thursday, including three for allegedly pointing out the teacher to his murderer.
Three other pupils were charged earlier this month with complicity over the beheading last month of Paty, who had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad as part of a lesson on free speech.
