You are here

  • Home
  • Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as coronavirus hits theme parks

Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as coronavirus hits theme parks

Walt Disney said the layoffs will be in the first half of 2021, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2d8w

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as coronavirus hits theme parks

  • Latest figures include the 28,000 layoffs announced earlier
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Walt Disney Co. said on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The layoffs will be in the first half of 2021, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A spokesman for Disney confirmed that the latest figures include the 28,000 layoffs announced earlier.
Earlier this month, Disney said it was furloughing additional workers from its theme park in Southern California due to uncertainty over when the state would allow parks to reopen.
Disney’s theme parks in Florida and those outside the United States reopened earlier this year without seeing new major coronavirus outbreaks but with strict social distancing, testing and mask use.
Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a new lockdown to fight a second wave of the coronavirus cases.
The company’s theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.

Topics: Walt Disney Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
Disney’s ‘Mulan’ has weak opening in China 
Lifestyle
Arab-American series ‘Ya Bint’ in the works by Disney-owned cable network

Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF

Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF

  • Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 US election has raised chances that the United States could rejoin a deal Iran reached with world powers in 2015
  • Trump abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018, and Tehran responded by scaling down its compliance
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s economy could grow 4.4% next year if US President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions that have contributed to a deep three-year recession, although the COVID-19 crisis could limit foreign investment, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.
Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 US election has raised chances that the United States could rejoin a deal Iran reached with world powers in 2015, under which sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.
This is unlikely to happen overnight, however, and the prospects remain uncertain as the adversaries would both want additional commitments.
Iran’s rial currency has lost about 50% of its value against the US dollar in 2020, reflecting economic damage from sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, although it strengthened in late October in anticipation Biden would unseat US President Donald Trump.
Iran has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East.
Trump abandoned the nuclear deal in 2018, and Tehran responded by scaling down its compliance.
The IIF, a trade body for the global financial industry, said that if United States lifted most of the economic sanctions on Iran by the end of 2021, the economy could expand 4.4% next year after an expected 6.1% contraction in 2020.
It would then grow by 6.9% in 2022 and 6% in 2023, the IIF said, adding that if oil exports increase, Iran could see its foreign reserves rise to $109.4 billion by the end of 2023.
Tehran has spoken optimistically about the return of foreign companies under a new US administration, but lack of financial transparency could still curb interest from firms who had made tentative moves to invest after the 2015 deal was struck.
Garbis Iradian, IIF’s chief economist for the MENA region, told Reuters foreign direct investment inflows would increase progressively from this year’s $890 million to over $6.4 billion in 2025.
Assuming most sanctions could be lifted by late next year, FDI is likely to remain below $2 billion in 2021, with most of the money coming from China, Iradian said, adding: “Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic will limit FDI inflows in 2021.”
The Iranian economy would remain fragile, though “not to the brink of collapse” if most of the sanctions remain in place, the IIF said.
Under such a “pessimistic” scenario, Iran would post 1.8% growth next year and its foreign reserves would steadily decrease from about $80 billion this year to $46.9 billion by the end of 2023.
About 90% of Iran’s official reserves are frozen abroad due to US sanctions.

Topics: Iran US

Related

World
Thailand approves transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed

Latest updates

Life in Egypt comes to a stop as Al Ahly and Zamalek clash in historic CAF Champions League final
European MPs call for sanctions to be imposed against Turkey
Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as coronavirus hits theme parks
Iran economy could rebound to 4.4% growth if US sanctions lifted: IIF
Finland’s COVID-19 situation worsening rapidly, says PM

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.