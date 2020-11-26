You are here

Greece: Turkey still risks EU sanctions over sea dispute

Greek and French vessels are observed sailing in formation during a joint military exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, August 13, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Athens says ongoing Turkish offshore gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean has undermined efforts to restart talks on a longstanding sea boundary dispute
  • EU leaders have said they would consider sanctions at a December meeting ‘in case of renewed unilateral actions or provocations in breach of international law’
ATHENS, Greece: Greece said Thursday that neighbor Turkey has so far refused to take action requested by the European Union to avoid sanctions from the bloc.
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said ongoing Turkish offshore gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean has undermined efforts to restart talks on a longstanding sea boundary dispute, which has escalated military tension between the two NATO members and regional rivals.
“Europe is not naive,” Petsas said Thursday. “Turkey received the opportunity and the time to change course. It chose not to do so.”
EU leaders on Dec. 10-11 will meet to discuss a range of issues, including external relations and the ongoing dispute between Turkey and EU member states Greece and Cyprus.
Athens says a warship-escorted survey ship that Turkey has sent into waters between the three countries is operating in areas where Greece has offshore exploitation rights. Greece sent its own naval vessels to monitor the Turkish ships’ movements. Cyprus is also angry with Turkish offshore prospecting and drilling in waters round the island where Nicosia claims exclusive economic rights.
Ankara says it has every right to engage in its activities.
On Oct. 1, EU leaders said they would consider sanctions at the December meeting “in case of renewed unilateral actions or provocations in breach of international law.”
Turkey argues that the EU has unfairly sided with Greece and Cyprus in the dispute. A senior aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with top EU officials in Brussels last week, maintaining that his government remained willing to restart talks with Greece.

Angry farmers in India clash with police to protest new laws

  • For the last two months, farmer unions unwilling to accept the laws have camped on highways in Punjab and Haryana states
  • Opposition parties and some Modi allies have called the laws anti-farmer and pro-corporation
NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian farmers clashed with police in northern Haryana state on Thursday during a protest demanding that the government abolish new farming laws that they fear will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations.
The farmers, who were traveling toward the capital, New Delhi, on tractors and motorbikes, flung police barricades into a river and threw bricks and stones at the officers near Ambala district. Police halted them by firing teargas and water cannons.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
“Such kind of injustice toward farmers is not fair. Peaceful protest is their constitutional right,” New Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Hundreds of police were also deployed at the border between New Delhi and Haryana to block the protesters.
The farmers say the farming laws, which were approved by Parliament in September, could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their being exploited by corporations that would buy their crops at cheap prices.
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the laws are aimed at reforming India’s farming sector by giving farmers the freedom to market their produce and boosting agricultural growth through private investment.
For the last two months, farmer unions unwilling to accept the laws have camped on highways in Punjab and Haryana states. In an attempt to pacify them, the federal government has called leaders of the farmers to a second round of negotiations on Dec. 3 after the first round failed last month.
Opposition parties and some Modi allies have called the laws anti-farmer and pro-corporation.
Days after the laws passed, Shiromani Akali Dal party lawmaker Harsimrat Kaur resigned as minister for food processing. Her party was one of the Modi government’s most trusted allies.
Farmers have long been seen as the heart and soul of India, where agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.3 billion people. But farmers have also seen their economic clout diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now produce only 15% of the country’s $2.9 trillion economy.
Farmers often complain of being ignored and hold frequent protests to demand better crop prices, more loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells.
More than half of India’s farmers are in debt, and 20,638 killed themselves in 2018 and 2019, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau.
Many factors are believed to contribute to farmer suicides, including poor crop yields, financial devastation and a lack of community support.

