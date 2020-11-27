You are here

Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia

Iran has released Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying, in exchange for three Iranians, state television in the Islamic republic reported on November 25, 2020. (File/AFP)
CANBERRA: Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison.
Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defense Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering.
The British-Australian academic from Melbourne University was freed earlier this week after 804 days behind bars on spying charges. She was released in exchange for three Iranians who were held in Thailand.

Russia says India to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

Russia says India to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

  • Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year
MOSCOW: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), one of the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, announced Friday that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the jab.
“Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year of the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection — Sputnik V,” the RDIF said in a statement, adding that production was expected to start in early 2021.

