In Syria, Yarmuk residents plan return to war-torn Palestinian camp

More than 400 families have returned in the last few months because they cannot afford to rent homes elsewhere after years of displacement. (AFP)
Updated 28 November 2020
AFP

YARMUK: When Syrian authorities said they would allow returns to the war-ravaged Yarmuk camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Damascus, Issa Al-Loubani rushed to sign up and quickly started repairing his home.
Hundreds of former residents have already requested permission to go back to the settlement, home to 160,000 Palestinian refugees and some Syrian families before the conflict broke out in 2011.
More than 400 families have returned in the last few months because they cannot afford to rent homes elsewhere after years of displacement, the United Nations said in early November.
Loubani, who first left in 2012, is determined to join their ranks even if the windows of his wrecked apartment are still covered with plastic sheeting.
“Our flat needs major work, but it’s better than paying rent,” said Loubani, who has been living in a Damascus apartment with his wife and daughter.
“We still need electricity, running water, and to clear rubble from the streets” before moving back in, the 48-year-old Palestinian refugee told AFP from Yarmuk.
Syrian government and allied forces retook the camp in 2018 from the Daesh group.
But two years on, reconstruction has been slow and the scars of war remain visible.
The walls of Loubani’s building are pockmarked with bullet holes.
Neighbouring blocks have had their facades blown off or seen their balconies cave.
Some structures have collapsed entirely following years of bombardment and heavy fighting.
Loubani’s wife, Ilham, finds an old photo from their wedding in the rubble-strewn alley.
“That’s Umm Walid,” she says, pointing to one of the guests in the picture.
Founded in 1957 with tents for Palestinians who fled or were ousted from their homes with the establishment of Israel, Yarmuk grew into a bustling neighborhood.
In 2012, around 140,000 residents fled as clashes raged.
Those who stayed faced severe shortages of food and medicine under a withering years-long government siege.
IS entered the area in 2015, bringing further suffering to remaining residents until jihadists were forced out three years later.
This month, the Damascus municipality said residents could register to return to Yarmuk if their homes were structurally sound.
Some 600 families have already signed up, said Mahmoud Al-Khaled, a Palestinian who heads a committee that clears rubble in the camp.
But the civil engineer who grew up in Yarmuk said less than half of the buildings were currently safe for reoccupation.
The 430 families that have already returned despite difficult living conditions rely heavily on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
Around 75 percent of UNRWA’s 23 premises in Yarmuk, including 16 schools, need to be completely rebuilt, and all three of its health centers have been destroyed.
To compensate, the organization sends a mobile health clinic to the camp once a week and provides buses to transport children to schools in Damascus.
A month ago, Syrian Shehab Al-Din Blidi returned to his home — one of the few apartments in Yarmuk largely spared by the fighting.
Its cosy living room with bright paint and upholstered armchairs stands in stark contrast with the wasteland outside.
“If we had waited for electricity, water and sewage to return, we would have perhaps” had to wait for a year before coming back, Blidi said.
With little outside help, he said it was up to residents to fend for themselves.
“Reconstruction requires efforts from several countries,” Blidi said.
“In the meantime, we have to make do.”
The 60-year-old has managed to secure some electricity for his flat through a long cable connected to a power source beyond the camp.
With no running water, he buys large bottles from outside Yarmuk and stores them at home.
But for camp residents displaced to Idlib — the last major opposition bastion, in northwestern Syria — returning is nearly impossible.
“No one in the (opposition-held) north can register to return or even reach Yarmuk,” said Ahmad Khormandi, who left the camp when IS entered in 2015.
He and his family now live in a displacement camp in Idlib province near the border with Turkey.
The 43-year-old Palestinian told an AFP correspondent in northwestern Syria that he fears arrest if he returns to Yarmuk.
But even if he were allowed back, he said, returning to live in his home would be impossible.
“I don’t have the means to fix my house,” he said.

NASIRIYAH: Anti-government protesters defied lockdowns and the threat of violence to demonstrate on Saturday in several Iraqi cities, with new clashes with security forces claiming the life of one protester.
Tensions were high in several Iraqi cities, a day after clashes between the dwindling members of the October 2019 anti-government protest movement and supporters of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr.
Sadr had called on his followers to hit the streets in a show of force on Friday, prompting tens of thousands to turn out in the capital Baghdad and other cities.
In the southern hotspot of Nasiriyah, anti-government activists accused the Sadrists of shooting at them and torching their tents in their main gathering place of Habboubi Square late Friday.
Clashes continued into the night, with medics reporting a total of seven dead by Saturday morning, five of them from bullet wounds, and at least 60 wounded.
Nasiriyah was a major hub for the protest movement that erupted last year against a government seen by demonstrators as corrupt, inept and beholden to neighboring Iran.
Violence also broke out on Saturday night in the southern city of Kut, where a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity that a protester was killed in skirmishes with security forces.
Authorities in Kut had imposed new restrictions on movement at dawn on Saturday and fired tear gas at anti-government demonstrators in an effort to clear out their camp.
The fresh violence has coincided with the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest incidents of the 2019 anti-government uprising.
On November 28 last year, more than three dozen people died in protest-related violence at Nasiriyah’s Zeitun (Olive) Bridge.
The deaths sparked outrage across Iraq and prompted the resignation of then-prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.
His successor, Mustafa Al-Kadhemi, has sought to reach out to protesters and set June 2021 as a date for early elections — a major demand of the youth-dominated movement.
But in Nasiriyah on Saturday, demonstrators were just as enraged at him as they were at his predecessor a year ago.
Despite a curfew imposed in the city since Friday night, outraged protesters gathered at Habboubi Square starting early on Saturday, their numbers swelling throughout the day.
Under an early winter drizzle, the young men erected metal frames and rolled out orange and blue tarps to hang atop them, an AFP correspondent said.
A few carried a poster bearing pictures of both Kadhemi and Abdel Mahdi and the caption: “Two sides of the came coin.”
There were no police in sight around Habboubi Square, but a security source told AFP that units had been deployed to the city’s edges to seal off access to Nasiriyah to anyone except its residents.
Authorities had sacked the city’s police chief, launched an investigation into the events and imposed an overnight curfew in Nasiriyah.
But there is little hope that the official probe would lead to much closure, as families of those who died in last year’s rallies say they are still waiting for justice.
On Saturday evening, the massive crowd left Habboubi Square in a memorial march to honor those who lost their lives a year ago, carrying symbolic coffins as they made their way to Zeitun Bridge.
Asaad Al-Naseri, an ex-Sadrist based in Nasiriyah, called on Kadhemi to step down.
“Submit your resignation, have mercy on yourself and do Iraq a favor,” he wrote on Twitter.

