6 things to watch on Tadawul today

This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the exchange board at the Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in Riyadh displaying Aramco shares on the second day of their trading. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. (Abo Moati) renewed a Sharia-compliant financing facility agreement with National Commercial Bank (NCB) worth SAR 40 million ($10.66 million).

2) Bawan Co.’s 85.5 percent-owned subsidiary, United Transformers Electric Co., signed a SAR 82.4 million agreement with Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) to supply electrical distribution transformers.

3) Electrical Industries Co. (EIC) said two of its subsidiaries signed electrical equipment supply agreements, worth SAR 84 million, with SEC.

4) Leejam Sports Co. (Fitness Time) signed an exclusive five-year contract worth $50 million with Technogym.

5) The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved a request by Naseej International Trading Co. to reduce its capital to SAR 61.63 million from SAR 178.16 million.

6) Brent crude on Friday gained 38 cents to reach $48.18 per barrel while WTI crude decreased 18 cents to reach $45.53/bbl.

US sanctions Chinese and Russian firms over Iran trade

Updated 29 November 2020
Arab News

  • Four companies accused of ‘transferring sensitive technology and items’ to missile program
LONDON: The US has slapped economic sanctions on four Chinese and Russian companies that Washington claims helped to support Iran’s missile program.

The four were accused of “transferring sensitive technology and items to Iran’s missile program” and will be subject to restrictions on US government aid and their exports for two years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The sanctions, imposed on Wednesday, were against two Chinese-based companies, Chengdu Best New Materials and Zibo Elim Trade, as well as Russia’s Nilco Group and joint stock company Elecon.

“These measures are part of our response to Iran’s malign activities,” said Pompeo. “These determinations underscore the continuing need for all countries to remain vigilant to efforts by Iran to advance its missile program. We will continue to work to impede Iran’s missile development efforts and use our sanctions authorities to spotlight the foreign suppliers, such as these entities in the PRC and Russia, that provide missile-related materials and technology to Iran.”

The Trump administration has ramped up sanctions on Tehran after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Earlier this week, Pompeo met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, when the campaign of pressure on the Iranian regime was also discussed.

“I want to thank Kuwait for its support of the maximum pressure campaign. Together, we are denying Tehran money, resources, wealth, weapons with which they would be able to commit terror acts all across the region,” he said.

It is not yet clear how the incoming administration of Joe Biden will deal with Tehran and whether it wants to revive the nuclear deal which would be key reviving the country’s battered economy. The Iranian rial has lost about half of its value this year against the dollar, fueling inflation and deepening the damage to the economy.

Iran’s economy would grow as much as 4.4 percent next year if sanctions were lifted, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said last week. 

The economy is expected to contract by about 6.1 percent in 2020 according to IIF estimates.

Topics: US sanctions firms Iran trade

Liverpool frustrated by VAR as Brighton snatch late equalizer

