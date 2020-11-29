You are here

Saudi Telecom Company announces CEO resignation, share buyback

Former STC Group CEO Nasser Sulaiman Al-Nasser speaking at the telecom provider’s unified brand identity launch, in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 12 sec ago
Argaam

  • The resignation, which will be effective March 28, 2021
Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) said its board of directors accepted the resignation of chief executive officer Nasser Al-Nasser on Nov. 28, 2020, according to a bourse statement.

The resignation, which will be effective March 28, 2021, was submitted for personal reasons.

The board also delegated the nomination and remuneration committee to identify a new CEO and submit the list of candidates to the board, while taking STC’s succession plan into consideration.

Any new development will be announced in due course, the firm said.

STC completed the buyback of its shares allocated to the employees’ stock incentive plan on Nov. 26, 2020, the firm said in a statement to Tadawul.

A total of 2.98 million shares, with an approximate value of SAR 300 million (SAR 100.58 per share) were bought back in one tranche, and no additional shares will be purchased during the specified purchase period, it added.

On April 20, 2020, STC’s shareholders approved buying back 5.5 million shares at SAR 300 million ($80 million). Shareholders had also authorized the board to buy back the shares within eight months of the extraordinary general assembly date.

The shares purchased for employees’ stock incentive plan will not be entitled to any dividends during the period the company holds them, STC said in its statement on Nov. 29, 2020.

6 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 29 November 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. (Abo Moati) renewed a Sharia-compliant financing facility agreement with National Commercial Bank (NCB) worth SAR 40 million ($10.66 million).

2) Bawan Co.’s 85.5 percent-owned subsidiary, United Transformers Electric Co., signed a SAR 82.4 million agreement with Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) to supply electrical distribution transformers.

3) Electrical Industries Co. (EIC) said two of its subsidiaries signed electrical equipment supply agreements, worth SAR 84 million, with SEC.

4) Leejam Sports Co. (Fitness Time) signed an exclusive five-year contract worth $50 million with Technogym.

5) The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved a request by Naseej International Trading Co. to reduce its capital to SAR 61.63 million from SAR 178.16 million.

6) Brent crude on Friday gained 38 cents to reach $48.18 per barrel while WTI crude decreased 18 cents to reach $45.53/bbl.

