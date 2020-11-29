Thunderstorm alerts issued across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s civil defense has issued weather warnings on Sunday to various areas in the Kingdom from Monday until Thursday.

It warned of continued thunderstorms in Riyadh, Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Hail and the Northern Borders Province.

The authority said some areas should expect heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows.

Madinah and Jawf regions can expect moderate rains and brisk winds.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense based its warnings on data provided by the Kingdom's General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection.

The civil defense called on everyone to be aware of the potential dangers of these environmental conditions, to avoid areas where torrents gather and to listen out for the civil defense's announcements.