You are here

  • Home
  • Oman resumes issuance of work visas, tourist visas still on hold

Oman resumes issuance of work visas, tourist visas still on hold

Medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR test at the Muscat international airport on Oct. 1, 2020. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bys9f

Updated 30 November 2020
Arab News

Oman resumes issuance of work visas, tourist visas still on hold

  • Visa permits are valid for 15 months from the date of issuance
  • Revenues of three to five-star hotels in the Sultanate fell 60.2 percent as of end-October
Updated 30 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Individuals who have been cleared by Oman’s Ministry of Labor can now apply for work visas online, daily Times of Oman reported.
“Non-Omani workers and housemaid visas can be applied for electronically. Applications can be submitted either through the Royal Oman Police website, or through Sanad offices. At the moment, however, applications for tourism visas are still suspended,” the daily quoted an unnamed senior Royal Oman Police official.
Visa permits are valid for 15 months from the date of issuance, hence, those who received them but were unable to process their visa applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now do so, Times of Oman added.
As for those without a permit yet, “the ministry is working on providing permission to apply for work visas,” the daily quoted an official from the Ministry of Labor.
Meanwhile, revenues of three to five-star hotels in the Sultanate fell 60.2 percent as of end-October to $18.38 million from $46.2 million of the same period last year.
Hotel occupancy rate dropped by 53.9 percent in the first 10 months of 2020 to 646,841 guests, down from 1.4 million during the same time last year, Oman Times reported.

Topics: Oman China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Number of expats continues to decrease in Oman
Media
Google celebrates Oman National Day with a doodle

Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say

Updated 30 November 2020
Reuters

Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say

  • Long-time foes Israel and Lebanon launched the border negotiations in October
Updated 30 November 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel that were scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed until further notice, a Lebanese security source and an Israeli official said on Monday.
Long-time foes Israel and Lebanon launched the negotiations in October with delegations convening at a UN base to try to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.
The US mediators, who informed the Lebanese side of the delay, will have bilateral contacts with both sides, the Lebanese source said. The Israeli official confirmed the delay but said he could give no further details.
The Lebanese security source said the reason for the delay was Israel’s rejection of Lebanese proposals.
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, in an interview with Israeli Army Radio last week, said there had been no breakthrough after four rounds of talks and that Lebanon had “so far presented positions which add up to a provocation.”
Steinitz said he expected “many more hurdles and bust-ups” but hoped a breakthrough could be reached in a few months.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon holds ‘productive’ sea border talks with Israel, joins conference on Syrian refugees
Update
Middle-East
Second round of Lebanon-Israel sea border talks under way

Latest updates

Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say
Arab coalition: Houthis ballistic missile lands in Sanaa
‘The Crown’ should carry fiction warning, UK minister says
Time is running out for Brexit trade deal, UK minister says
Sri Lanka prison riot over coronavirus leaves 6 dead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.