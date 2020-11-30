You are here

Arab coalition: Houthis ballistic missile lands in Sanaa

The Houthis are continuing to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said. (File/Reuters)
Updated 30 November 2020
Arab News

The Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Monday that the Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The Houthis are continuing to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.

The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.

The report of the UN experts charged with monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Yemen since 2015 said that the Houthi militia acquired new weapons in 2019, some of which have characteristics similar to those produced in Iran.

Health ministry records 232 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Health ministry records 232 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry announced 12 new deaths and 232 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.
The new cases bring the total number in the Kingdom to 357,360, including 4,662 active cases which are undergoing treatment.
Of these, there are 659 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.
It added that the new deaths put the tally of Saudi Arabia's fatalities from the virus at 5,896.
On Monday, 393 new cases of recovery were reported, raising recoveries' toll to 346,802.
The ministry also said 39,224 new laboratory tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours across the Kingdom.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

