Arab coalition: Houthis ballistic missile lands in Sanaa

The Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Monday that the Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The Houthis are continuing to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.

The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.

The report of the UN experts charged with monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Yemen since 2015 said that the Houthi militia acquired new weapons in 2019, some of which have characteristics similar to those produced in Iran.