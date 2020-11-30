International glitterati gather in Dubai for awards ceremony

DUBAI: The fourth Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) took place at Dubai’s The Pointe, The Palm Jumeriah on Sunday, with a glittering array of stars taking to Instagram to celebrate their wins and show off their gowns at the star-studded, socially-distanced ceremony, which was hosted by Egyptian presenter Engy Kiwan.

Lebanese fashion blogger and eyewear designer Karen Wazen showed up to the event arm-in-arm with her husband, Elias Bakhazi. Wazen, who presented the International Artist Award to French-Congolese singer Gims, wore a strapless, burgundy-colored gown by Kayat. The womenswear label is helmed by Dutch-Moroccan designer — and one of the evening’s honorees — Laila Aziz.

The dress boasted a high slit and Wazen accessorized the look with gold Dior bangles, an Alaia purse and nude platforms from her sister Andrea Wazen’s footwear label.

“#diafa2020 first red carpet event in 2020! Always with my better half @eliasbakhazi,” wrote Wazen on Instagram.

Dubai-based Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi was also at the event on Sunday. For the occasion, the television host chose a blush-pink creation by Dubai-based label Zeena Zaki to present Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan with an award. The gown featured lace details and crystal embellishments on the straps.

Meanwhile for her part, Lebanese-British influencer Carol Hannoun stunned in a smokey, ballgown by Egyptian label Marmar Halim.

However, the Best Dress Award went to Saudi TV presenter and influencer Eleen Suliman, who turned heads in a sparkling, eggshell blue Michael Cinco creation plucked from the Dubai-based designer’s Spring 2020 couture collection. The dress boasted a beaded bodice that was cinched at the waist and a voluminous, tea-length skirt. She elevated the look with a pair of dazzling sandals and jewelry by Yessayan.

DIAFA, which is held annually in Dubai, honors international and Arab figures for their annual achievements and for their contributions toward various communities.

International stars honored at the event include Lebanese singer Yara, Tunisian calligraffiti artist eL Seed, Pakistani actress Sajal Ali and Sudanese film director Amjad Abu Ala.

There were also performances by Gims, Yara and Tunisian singer Latifa.