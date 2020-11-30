You are here

  • Home
  • International glitterati gather in Dubai for awards ceremony

International glitterati gather in Dubai for awards ceremony

Karen Wazen wearing Kayat at the 2020 DIAFA. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/26kj4

Updated 30 November 2020
Arab News

International glitterati gather in Dubai for awards ceremony

Updated 30 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The fourth Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) took place at Dubai’s The Pointe, The Palm Jumeriah on Sunday, with a glittering array of stars taking to Instagram to celebrate their wins and show off their gowns at the star-studded, socially-distanced ceremony, which was hosted by Egyptian presenter Engy Kiwan. 

Lebanese fashion blogger and eyewear designer Karen Wazen showed up to the event arm-in-arm with her husband, Elias Bakhazi. Wazen, who presented the International Artist Award to French-Congolese singer Gims, wore a strapless, burgundy-colored gown by Kayat. The womenswear label is helmed by Dutch-Moroccan designer — and one of the evening’s honorees — Laila Aziz.

The dress boasted a high slit and Wazen accessorized the look with gold Dior bangles, an Alaia purse and nude platforms from her sister Andrea Wazen’s footwear label.

“#diafa2020 first red carpet event in 2020! Always with my better half @eliasbakhazi,” wrote Wazen on Instagram. 

Dubai-based Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi was also at the event on Sunday. For the occasion, the television host chose a blush-pink creation by Dubai-based label Zeena Zaki to present Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan with an award. The gown featured lace details and crystal embellishments on the straps. 

Meanwhile for her part, Lebanese-British influencer Carol Hannoun stunned in a smokey, ballgown by Egyptian label Marmar Halim. 

However, the Best Dress Award went to Saudi TV presenter and influencer Eleen Suliman, who turned heads in a sparkling, eggshell blue Michael Cinco creation plucked from the Dubai-based designer’s Spring 2020 couture collection. The dress boasted a beaded bodice that was cinched at the waist and a voluminous, tea-length skirt. She elevated the look with a pair of dazzling sandals and jewelry by Yessayan. 

DIAFA, which is held annually in Dubai, honors international and Arab figures for their annual achievements and for their contributions toward various communities.

International stars honored at the event include Lebanese singer Yara, Tunisian calligraffiti artist eL Seed, Pakistani actress Sajal Ali and Sudanese film director Amjad Abu Ala. 

There were also performances by Gims, Yara and Tunisian singer Latifa.

Topics: DIAFA 2020

Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert

Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert

  • An organ will be rented for the occasion, since Notre-Dame’s majestic pipe organ is being carefully dismantled for cleaning and restoration
  • Restoration has reached a milestone with the removal of the last portions of metal scaffolding on the roof that melted into a tangled mess in the fire
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris will echo with song on Christmas Eve as it holds its first choir concert since the massive fire that nearly destroyed the gothic masterpiece last year.
An organ will be rented for the occasion, since Notre-Dame’s majestic pipe organ is being carefully dismantled for cleaning and restoration after the devastating blaze that struck on April 15, 2019.
Since then only two events have been held in the 13th-century landmark — a small mass celebrated in June 2019, and a prayer ceremony last April to mark Holy Friday.
The church remains closed to the public during the renovations.
Michel Aupetit, the archbishop of Paris, said Monday that two soloists would lead the choir and that the concert would be broadcast on radio.
Last week, the restoration reached a milestone with the removal of the last portions of metal scaffolding on the roof that melted into a tangled mess in the fire and threatened to crash to the floor.
That will allow crucial stabilization and protective work to proceed ahead of rebuilding the destroyed roof and spire.
Officials are racing to meet President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of having the cathedral restored within five years.

Topics: Notre-Dame Paris Emmanuel Macron

Related

Offbeat
Paris pulls out the stops to restore Notre-Dame’s grand organ
World
Notre-Dame service a message of hope for France in coronavirus lockdown

Latest updates

World islands Dubai developer to start handover of units in December
Health ministry records 232 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is Abu Dhabi’s biggest non-oil trade partner between March and August
UAE sets up courts, fines law firms to combat money laundering
Fire-scarred Notre-Dame to broadcast Christmas concert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.