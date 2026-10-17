DUBAI: Saudi beauty entrepreneur and content creator Abeer Sinder has urged Saudis to hold their heads high and carry on enjoying their lives, in a message of support for the Kingdom amid recent attacks on Saudi airports.

In a post shared on Instagram, the founder of haircare brand SNDR said many of her followers had asked why she had not spoken about the crisis.

“Simply because I don’t feel that my life is in crisis. I am living my day normally, and I see life around me continuing, and that in itself is a blessing I thank God for,” she wrote.

“We are in a country that honors us, with a leadership that carries our concerns and men who are responsible for our security. Our trust in them is greater than any threat, and stronger than any attempt to sow fear among us.”

“We are in Saudi Arabia, and Saudis are not afraid. We pay attention and follow official instructions, but we don’t allow rumors, exaggeration and online bots to control our lives,” she wrote.

“Whoever tries to threaten the security of our homeland should not mistake our patience for weakness or our calm for negligence.”

She also addressed Saudis directly.

“Saudis, raise your heads high, live your lives and enjoy them, and take your news from official sources. You are in a homeland that honors you and preserves your dignity, and you have every right to be happy and feel reassured in it,” she wrote.

“May God protect Saudi Arabia, its leadership, its people and everyone who lives on its land. Our pride in our homeland cannot be shaken by words, and our trust in it cannot be broken by threats.”

Her comments come as Yemen’s Houthi militia stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, where a strike on Oct. 10 killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

Sinder joins other public figures who have voiced support for the Kingdom in recent days. Saudi beauty entrepreneur Yara Al-Namlah said: “Our homeland runs through our veins,” while Saudi designer Alanoud Badr described Saudi Arabia as “a solid land that cannot be defeated by crises or divided by lies.”

Sinder launched SNDR, an online boutique for hair products, in 2018. In 2023, she starred in a MAC Cosmetics campaign for International Women’s Day alongside other Saudi creatives.