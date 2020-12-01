You are here

  Turkey orders detention of 82 military personnel over suspected Gulen links -Anadolu

Turkey orders detention of 82 military personnel over suspected Gulen links -Anadolu

Operations targeting the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen have continued under a four-year-long crackdown since the attempted coup in July 2016. (File/AFP)
  • Tuesday’s operation was spread over 39 provinces and 63 people have already been detained, Anadolu said. Of the suspects, 70 were on active duty
  • The detentions were ordered by the chief prosecutor in the western coastal province of Izmir
ISTANBUL: Turkey ordered the detention of 82 military personnel in an operation targeting supporters of the Muslim preacher who Ankara says was behind a failed coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.
Operations targeting the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen have continued under a four-year-long crackdown since the attempted coup in July 2016. Gulen denies involvement in the putsch attempt, in which some 250 people were killed.
Tuesday’s operation was spread over 39 provinces and 63 people have already been detained, Anadolu said. Of the suspects, 70 were on active duty.
The detentions were ordered by the chief prosecutor in the western coastal province of Izmir, Anadolu said, adding that it also took steps to sack 848 military personnel, including high ranking officers, over links to the network.
Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended. More than 20,000 people had been expelled from the Turkish military alone.
Last week, a Turkish court sentenced leaders of the attempted coup to life in jail, convicting hundreds of army officers, pilots and civilians over the failed bid to topple President Tayyip Erdogan.

Houthi shelling kills 2 children, injures dozen more in Yemen

Houthi shelling kills 2 children, injures dozen more in Yemen

  • The militia bombed a residential area in Al-Mofatish
  • The militia continue to threaten civilian lives with their actions
DUBAI: A Houthi missile attack killed two children and injured 12 more people in north Taiz, state news agency Saba New reported.
The militia bombed a residential area in Al-Mofatish with “heavy weapons,” the report added.
On Monday, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said the Houthis fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The militia continue to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.
The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.
A report by  UN experts charged with monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Yemen since 2015 said the Houthi militia acquired new weapons in 2019, some of which have characteristics similar to those produced in Iran.

