You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey, Russia seal deal for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

Turkey, Russia seal deal for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

Military vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping force move on the road outside Lachin on November 29, 2020, after six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gu3n7

Updated 01 December 2020
AFP

Turkey, Russia seal deal for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

  • The deal comes after days of talks between Turkish and Russian officials about how the two regional powers would jointly implement a Moscow-brokered cease-fire
  • Technical details for setting up the joint center were concluded and an agreement was signed
Updated 01 December 2020
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey and Russia have agreed to monitor a truce over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region from a joint peacekeeping center, Ankara’s defense ministry said on Tuesday.
The deal comes after days of talks between Turkish and Russian officials about how the two regional powers would jointly implement a Moscow-brokered cease-fire signed this month between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Technical details for setting up the joint center were concluded and an agreement was signed, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that it would begin work “as soon as possible.”
Turkey is a staunch ally of Azerbaijan and has fervently defended its right to take back the Nagorno-Karabakh lands Baku lost to ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1988-94 war.
The truce deal ended more than six weeks of fighting that claimed more than 1,400 lives and saw ethnic Armenians agree to withdraw from large parts of the contested region of Azerbaijan.
The Turkish parliament voted this month to deploy a mission to “establish a joint center with Russia and to carry out the center’s activities.”
The deployment is set to last a year and its size will be determined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Russia has said repeatedly that Turkey will have no troops on the ground under the truce deal’s terms.

Topics: Russia Turkey Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

Middle-East
Turkey, Russia discuss involving other countries in Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire efforts
World
Armenia appoints new defense minister after Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire

Bahrain praises US partnership as ‘cornerstone’ of Gulf security

Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain praises US partnership as ‘cornerstone’ of Gulf security

  • Pompeo said sanctions had deprived Iran of financing terrorist groups
  • Bahraini foreign minister spoke during virtual opening of first US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani praised on Tuesday his country’s partnership with the as the “cornerstone” of Gulf security.

The Bahraini minister spoke during the virtual opening of the first US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue that focused on defense cooperation, regional security and economic development and trade.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo - who was hosting the dialogue – said that Washington was looking to cooperate with Bahrain to fight terrorism.

Sanctions had deprived Iran of financing terrorist groups, Pompeo said.

During the virtual dialogue, Zayani called on the international community to continue pressure on Iran as he viewed Tehran as a security challenge for countries in the region.

Iran has malicious intentions towards regional states, the Bahraini minister said.

Topics: Bahrain US

Related

Middle-East
Bahrain to send ministerial delegation to Israel
Middle-East
Bahrain condemns Qatar’s interception of 2 coastguard boats in its waters

Latest updates

Saudi central bank governor expects more competition, growth in fintech
NatWest Markets Plc, Banco Santander S.A. to sell 5.6% of SABB
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, 15 injured
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl killing
Saudi Arabia implements final phase of wage protection program today

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.