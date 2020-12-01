Turkey, Russia seal deal for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping center’

Bahrain praises US partnership as ‘cornerstone’ of Gulf security

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani praised on Tuesday his country’s partnership with the as the “cornerstone” of Gulf security.

The Bahraini minister spoke during the virtual opening of the first US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue that focused on defense cooperation, regional security and economic development and trade.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo - who was hosting the dialogue – said that Washington was looking to cooperate with Bahrain to fight terrorism.

Pleased to launch the first U.S.-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue today with Foreign Minister Al Zayani. Bahrain is a vital U.S. partner in the Gulf. Bahrain's partnership in the Abraham Accords embodies our spirit of unity to deter regional threats and build prosperity. pic.twitter.com/8A9MwbDlV2 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 1, 2020

Sanctions had deprived Iran of financing terrorist groups, Pompeo said.

During the virtual dialogue, Zayani called on the international community to continue pressure on Iran as he viewed Tehran as a security challenge for countries in the region.

Iran has malicious intentions towards regional states, the Bahraini minister said.