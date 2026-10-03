DUBAI: The UAE’s Federal Prosecutor Hamad Saif Al-Shamsi said investigations into FlyDubai flight FZ1073 found that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist attack.

In a statement carried by WAM News Agency, Al-Shamsi said the co-pilot launched his plan during the flight, assaulting the captain inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft.

Investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances and motives behind the incident, as well as any related connections. Authorities are also completing technical examinations and analyzing physical and digital evidence, with final findings to be announced once the investigation is concluded.

A FlyDubai spokesperson said that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.