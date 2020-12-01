You are here

A movie about the greatest movie ever

Mank' hits Netflix on Dec. 4. Supplied
Updated 01 December 2020
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: “Mank” tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he writes and then fights over what is regarded as the greatest film in Hollywood history: “Citizen Kane.”

And with a cast full of A-list talent, a film about an Oscar-winner could prove to be enough to win an Oscar.

Arab News spoke to stars Gary Oldman and Lily Collins about the film which hits Netflix on Dec. 4.

“I don’t resemble Mank and I think that was a conscious thing with (director) David (Fincher). He didn’t necessarily cast look-alikes in that respect,” Oldman said.




Lily Collins in“Mank.” Supplied

Of course, “Mank” refers to Herman J. Mankiewicz, who is credited, at the end of “Citizen Kane,” as the co-author of the screenplay alongside Orson Welles.

This marks Fincher’s return to filmmaking for the first time since 2014’s “Gone Girl.” Penned by his late father, Jack Fincher, historical drama “Mank” is a tonal deviation from the thrillers Fincher is famous for including “Fight Club,” “Zodiac,” and “Panic Room.” However, his iconic, stylish design is still on display in the new film.

“He knows what he wants. He has a clear vision,” said Collins, who plays the film’s stenographer Rita Alexander. “He knows how to articulate it, how to curate it, how to get it. And he makes you feel as an actor that you’re in a safe environment. You’re gonna be nurtured through it but you’re gonna be challenged the best way.”

“Mank” is both an engaging character study and a critical look back at the Golden Age of Hollywood as it jumps back and forth through Mankiewicz’s life before and after he started on “Citizen Kane.”

Similar to “Citizen Kane,” the new biopic is portrayed in old-fashioned, black-and-white cinematography and unfurls much of its narrative via flashback.

Oldman said: “You’re playing a writer. It’s not like you’re playing an aviator. You’re someone sitting there who’s actually writing which cinematically maybe isn’t the most exciting thing to watch and not only that you’re a writer lying down. So, it had its challenges.”

Topics: Mank

Kim Kardashian West can’t get enough of this part-Arab designer

Updated 01 December 2020
Arab News

Kim Kardashian West can’t get enough of this part-Arab designer

Updated 01 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kim Kardashian West loves her some Amina Muaddi heels. 

Whether she’s sporting the brand’s Lupita sandals for an at-home photo shoot or celebrating hitting 190 million followers on Instagram wearing the Holli slingbacks, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often champions pieces from the Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer.

This week, the reality television star and entrepreneur was recently spotted wearing a design from the Paris-based brand yet again. 

Kardashian West posted a series of snaps on Instagram  in which she’s wearing a bold outfit — complete with glistening blue, leather trousers and a fitted turtleneck top — which she accessorized with a pair of Muaddi’s in-demand heels.

The heels she picked out were the Jordanian-Romanian designer’s Begum glass pumps in blue, featuring a starburst buckle detail on the shoe’s vamp and the brand’s signature flared heel. 

Kardashian West championed theItaly-made brand just a couple of weeks after Muaddi made her foray into handbags and jewelry. The designer unveiled two entirely new creations, a satin handbag and crystal-embellished earrings alongside her Fall 2020 collection of shoes.

 The celebrity-loved footwear designer first announced the news that she would be expanding her footwear empire with a range of handbags titled Aminis in September via a series of images of the new bags being manufactured.

Muaddi’s cult brand has garnered a loyal following of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber among many others.

Her most famous collaboration to date is the limited-edition footwear capsule collection with multi-hyphenate superstar Rihanna’s Fenty, which dropped in July. 

The 34-year-old recently dropped her second footwear collection with Fenty following the sellout success of the first Amina Muaddi x Fenty line.

The partnership is set to be honored as Collaborator of the Year at the upcoming 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards, which is set to go virtual on Dec. 8. 

Previous recipients of the Collaborator of the Year honor at the annual FN Achievement Awards – often called the “Shoe Oscars” – have included Tommy Hilfiger and Kith’s Ronnie Fieg.

Topics: Kim Kardashian West Amina Muaddi

