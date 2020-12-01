Kim Kardashian West can’t get enough of this part-Arab designer

DUBAI: Kim Kardashian West loves her some Amina Muaddi heels.

Whether she’s sporting the brand’s Lupita sandals for an at-home photo shoot or celebrating hitting 190 million followers on Instagram wearing the Holli slingbacks, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often champions pieces from the Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer.

This week, the reality television star and entrepreneur was recently spotted wearing a design from the Paris-based brand yet again.

Kardashian West posted a series of snaps on Instagram in which she’s wearing a bold outfit — complete with glistening blue, leather trousers and a fitted turtleneck top — which she accessorized with a pair of Muaddi’s in-demand heels.

The heels she picked out were the Jordanian-Romanian designer’s Begum glass pumps in blue, featuring a starburst buckle detail on the shoe’s vamp and the brand’s signature flared heel.

Kardashian West championed theItaly-made brand just a couple of weeks after Muaddi made her foray into handbags and jewelry. The designer unveiled two entirely new creations, a satin handbag and crystal-embellished earrings alongside her Fall 2020 collection of shoes.

The celebrity-loved footwear designer first announced the news that she would be expanding her footwear empire with a range of handbags titled Aminis in September via a series of images of the new bags being manufactured.

Muaddi’s cult brand has garnered a loyal following of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber among many others.

Her most famous collaboration to date is the limited-edition footwear capsule collection with multi-hyphenate superstar Rihanna’s Fenty, which dropped in July.

The 34-year-old recently dropped her second footwear collection with Fenty following the sellout success of the first Amina Muaddi x Fenty line.

The partnership is set to be honored as Collaborator of the Year at the upcoming 34th edition of the FN Achievement Awards, which is set to go virtual on Dec. 8.

Previous recipients of the Collaborator of the Year honor at the annual FN Achievement Awards – often called the “Shoe Oscars” – have included Tommy Hilfiger and Kith’s Ronnie Fieg.