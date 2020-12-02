You are here

Manila bans Xmas parties to keep COVID-19 in check

A silhouette of the skyline is pictured at sunset in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, November 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

  • People who are caught in mass gatherings during the Christmas season will be dealt with according to the local ordinance
MANILA: Christmas parties, carol singing, and large family gatherings were on Tuesday banned in the Philippines in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The southeast Asian country, renowned for having one of the longest holiday seasons in the world from September to January, was gearing up for muted festive celebrations following the government announcement.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said: “Like the plan not to allow Christmas parties, Christmas caroling will be prohibited. There will be no mass gatherings. A family reunion is considered mass gathering.”

During a press conference, Malacanang spokesman Harry Roque said that residents in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) would be allowed to host indoor gatherings for a maximum of 10 people. “People who are caught in mass gatherings during the Christmas season will be dealt with according to the local ordinance. At the very minimum, they will be asked to disassemble. But they could be fined or face another form of penalty as provided in the local ordinance (in their area),” he added.

Roque’s comments on Tuesday came a day after  President Rodrigo Duterte’s weekly address to the nation in which he announced that the Philippines’ capital region (Metro Manila) would remain under a GCQ until the end of the year.

Duterte said the government’s decision was based on a recommendation by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Along with Metro Manila, other parts of the country including Batangas province, Iloilo City, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur, Iligan City, Davao City, and Davao del Norte will also be placed under the GCQ.

The rest of the Philippines, however, will continue to observe the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) throughout December.

The move follows Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Monday reporting a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health, in coordination with other experts, said it was analyzing the drop in the number of infections.

The aim, Duque said, was to guide the public and maintain the daily downward trajectory in virus cases.

He added that the government had advised the country’s health facilities to be ready for a post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases and reminded the public “not to be complacent. Stay away from large crowds and gatherings to avoid contracting the virus, and celebrate Christmas only with immediate family members,” he said.

Duque also sought the assistance of national government agencies and local government units (LGUs) to ensure the public followed health protocols.

Priam Nepomuceno, a government employee who has lost two relatives to COVID-19, told Arab News: “Safety first. So, basically that’s what we’re going to do. There’s only three of us – me, my wife, and daughter and our two cats. We’re planning to do a food trip or maybe go on a staycation at a hotel.

“This pandemic will be over soon. The vaccine is coming,” he said, adding that “in most conflicts, people get killed during the end when they throw caution to the wind. We don’t want that to happen to us.”

Nepomuceno said that for years, it had been a family tradition to hold a reunion during Christmas, with at least 80 to 100 friends and relatives meeting for the festivities. But with the majority of his relatives being senior citizens – and most at risk of contracting COVID-19 – he pointed out that hosting such large gatherings was currently “a senseless thing to do.”

He added: “For three hours of happiness, we will suffer another death in the family? No way. We already lost two (relatives) because of COVID-19. We don’t need more deaths.”

Ano said: “Like what secretary Duque said, just celebrate Christmas with your immediate family. Minimum health standards must also be observed.”

Topics: Manila COVID-19 Christmas

Afghans brace for deadly virus spike as winter looms

Afghans brace for deadly virus spike as winter looms

  • Up to 90,000 at risk, officials warn, as hospitals hit by second wave
KABUL: Health officials in Afghanistan have warned that the onset of winter could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, with at least 90,000 people likely to be infected during a second wave of the pandemic.

“Even before the emergence of the coronavirus, Afghanistan faced enormous shortcomings in its health sector, and the virus has added to the crisis,” Masooma Jafari, a health ministry spokesperson, told Arab News.

Decades of war coupled with the pandemic have further stretched the country’s hospitals, which lack essential medical resources such as oxygen plants, diagnostic kits and ventilators for a population of more than 37 million.

Up till Tuesday, the national virus caseload stood at 46,698 infections and 1,784 deaths, according to government figures.

Afghanistan has 117 state-run hospitals, with at least seven dedicated to coronavirus treatment. There are also 23 diagnostic laboratories at public and private hospitals with a capacity to conduct 6,000 tests daily.

However, authorities have been forced to close 14 private laboratories due to inadequate facilities and for breaching Health Ministry directives.

Jafari said the government’s focus now was on “reimposing strict measures” to curb the spread of the virus.

“Many families are poor and huddle near one stove in one room. So we are recommending the closure of wedding halls and making masks mandatory among other restrictions,” she said.

Akmal Samsoor, the health ministry’s head of publication, said that mobile health teams will identify residents with mild symptoms and provide medical help during  door-to-door visits.

This was crucial to address the issue of limited bed space at most hospitals, he said.

“We have a comprehensive plan for the second wave and have been implementing it for weeks now. Part of it is to prevent the spread of the infection. We are also strengthening the health system, and increasing the number of beds and laboratories,” Samsoor told Arab News.

Since the outbreak was first reported in March, the government has allocated $16 million for anti-coronavirus measures, with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank pumping in a combined $140 million into the initiative.

The health officials’ predictions follow an international donor conference in Geneva last week where ministers from nearly 70 countries and officials of humanitarian organizations renewed their pledge to extend $12 billion in aid to Afghanistan over the next four years if the country makes progress in peace talks with the Taliban in Doha.

After facing criticism over its handling of the pandemic, President Ashraf Ghani’s administration has held regular meetings with the country’s medical council.

“The coronavirus will stay here for years, so we will need more funds and resources because we have to build more hospitals and strengthen our health system,” Samsoor said.

Despite almost two months of lockdown since March, many Afghans continue to ignore rules and social distancing measures.

“However, the fatality rate has remained low compared with that in developed countries,” Samsoor said.

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

