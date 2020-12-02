Oman eases coronavirus restrictions, allows some economic activities to resume

DUBAI: Oman’s Supreme Committee tasked with COVID-19 has allowed cinemas, parks, beaches and touristic attractions to reopen, daily Times of Oman reported.
The Ministry of Interior’s decision stated that food courts, kindergartens and nurseries, exhibition halls, conference rooms, game arcades and parlors, shops selling and renting camping equipment, visa application centers, and rehabilitation and treatment clinics in the country will also be allowed to reopen.
Other places, such as beauty salons and gyms, will now also be allowed to operate at a higher capacity than earlier. All outlets must follow coronavirus precautionary measures, such as reduced capacity, social distancing and more frequent cleaning.
Meanwhile, Oman’s Ministry of Labor gave employers a grace period of one month, from Dec. 6 to Jan. 6, to change the job title of foreign employees if their previous titles have been ‘Omanized.’
‘Omanization’ is a policy enacted by the government of Oman in 1988 to replace expatriate workers with trained Omani personnel.
