Oman eases coronavirus restrictions, allows some economic activities to resume

Omani Ministry of Interior allowed some businesses to resume activity after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 December 2020
  • Omani Ministry of Interior allowed more businesses to resume activity after months of closure due to the pandemic
  • Other businesses will be allowed to expand their capacity
DUBAI: Oman’s Supreme Committee tasked with COVID-19 has allowed cinemas, parks, beaches and touristic attractions to reopen, daily Times of Oman reported.
The Ministry of Interior’s decision stated that food courts, kindergartens and nurseries, exhibition halls, conference rooms, game arcades and parlors, shops selling and renting camping equipment, visa application centers, and rehabilitation and treatment clinics in the country will also be allowed to reopen.
Other places, such as beauty salons and gyms, will now also be allowed to operate at a higher capacity than earlier. All outlets must follow coronavirus precautionary measures, such as reduced capacity, social distancing and more frequent cleaning.
Meanwhile, Oman’s Ministry of Labor gave employers a grace period of one month, from Dec. 6 to Jan. 6, to change the job title of foreign employees if their previous titles have been ‘Omanized.’
‘Omanization’ is a policy enacted by the government of Oman in 1988 to replace expatriate workers with trained Omani personnel.

Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
  • Djalali was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage
  • Iran's Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence
DUBAI: Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, may face imminent execution, rights groups said on Tuesday.
"On 1 December, a judge said Ahmadreza was to be transferred to Rajai Shahr prison TODAY to proceed with his imminent execution," Amnesty International said on Twitter.
"His lawyer was informed that Ahmadreza would be transferred to Rajai Shahr Prison ... today (Tuesday, Dec. 1)," Iran Human Rights said in a statement, quoting his wife Vida Mehrannia.
There was no official Iranian reaction to the reports.
Sweden's foreign minister said last week she had spoken to her Iranian counterpart after reports Iran may soon carry out Djalali's death sentence.
Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage, having been accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists. Iran's Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence.
Rights activists have accused Iran of arresting a number of dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran has regularly dismissed the accusation. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)

