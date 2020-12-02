UN, Ethiopia sign deal for humanitarian access to Tigray

You are here

Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in Tigray Region are pictured at Umm Rakuba camp in eastern Sudan's Gedaref State, on November 30, 2020. (File/AFP)
AP

  • For weeks, the UN and others have pleaded for aid access amid reports of food, medicines and other supplies running out
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: The United Nations says it and Ethiopia’s government have signed a deal to allow “unimpeded” humanitarian access to the embattled Tigray region, at least the parts under federal government control.
This will allow the first aid to the region of 6 million people that has been cut off during fighting that began a month ago between the federal and Tigray regional governments. Each regards the other as illegal in a power struggle that has been months in the making.
For weeks, the UN and others have pleaded for aid access amid reports of food, medicines and other supplies running out.
A UN humanitarian spokesman says the first mission to carry out a needs assessment begins Wednesday.

Joshua Wong and two fellow Hong Kong dissidents jailed for protests

AFP

Joshua Wong and two fellow Hong Kong dissidents jailed for protests

  • ‘The days ahead will be tough but we will hang in there’
AFP

HONG KONG: Leading Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong was jailed alongside two other young activists on Wednesday for taking part in last year’s huge democracy protests as the crackdown on Beijing’s critics gathers pace.
Wong, 24, was prosecuted alongside fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow over a rally last summer outside the police headquarters.
“The days ahead will be tough but we will hang in there,” Wong shouted as he was led away.
The three – some of the city’s most visible critics of Beijing’s rule – pleaded guilty to various charges including inciting an unlawful assembly.
“The defendants called on protesters to besiege the headquarters and chanted slogans that undermine the police force,” Magistrate Wong Sze-lai said as she sentenced Wong to 13.5 months, Chow to 10 months and Lam to seven months in jail.
“Immediate imprisonment is the only appropriate option,” she added.
Chow, 23, burst into tears when the sentence was read out.

