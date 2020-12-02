Tadawul slips 0.3%, Anaam Holding falls, SARCO soars

You are here

Total turnover at the Saudi Tadawul reached $3.14 billion. (AFP)
  • Tadawul All Share Index falls to below 8,700 points, turnover at $3.14bn
Saudi equities extended their losses, with benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) slipping 0.3 percent, or 28 points, to close at 8,694 points on Wednesday.

Total turnover reached SAR 11.8 billion ($3.14 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 52:131.

The shares of Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co., Riyadh Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Yansab and Zain Saudi ended trading today with declines between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Anaam Holding was the top decliner as it went limit down to SAR 154.20. The Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa) deposited today, Dec. 2, the subscribed securities of Anaam International Holding Group to the accounts of eligible securities' holders.

On the other hand, SARCO went limit up to SAR 105.6 amid trading volume of 6.3 million shares.

Al-Omran shares recorded their highest close since listing, rising 10 percent to SAR 108.8.

Boris Johnson: UK government looking at conduct of Arcadia directors

Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

  • ‘We will be doing everything we can to restore the high streets of this country’
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the conduct of directors of the collapsed fashion group Arcadia would be examined.
“The secretary of state for business, enterprise and skills (Alok Sharma) has written to the Insolvency Service to look at the conduct of the Arcadia directors,” Johnson told parliament.
Arcadia, owned by Philip Green, entered administration on Monday, threatening 13,000 jobs.
“We will be doing everything we can to restore the high streets of this country,” Johnson added.
Sharma said he had asked the regulator to review a report from Arcadia’s administrators as soon as they received it.
“If you decide that there are grounds for an investigation, I would ask that it looks not only at the conduct of directors immediately prior to and at insolvency, but also at whether any action by directors caused detriment to creditors or to the pension schemes,” he said in the letter.

