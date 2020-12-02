Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 12 deaths from COVID-19 and 249 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 65 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in Makkah, 32 in Madinah, 29 in the Eastern Province and 13 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 347,513 after 337 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,919 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
