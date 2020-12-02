You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 12 deaths from COVID-19 and 249 new infections on Wednesday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 347,513
  • A total of 5,919 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 12 deaths from COVID-19 and 249 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 65 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in Makkah, 32 in Madinah, 29 in the Eastern Province and 13 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 347,513 after 337 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,919 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

NEOM: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reaffirmed its keenness on achieving security and development for the people of Yemen.
The Cabinet urged moving forward to implement the Riyadh Agreement to promote peace and stability, through a a comprehensive political solution.
The Cabinet also addressed the recently announced Digital Cooperation Organization, which sees Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan participating in the initiative.
The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation across all innovation-driven areas and accelerate the growth of the digital economy.
The ministers also reviewed efforts to uproot corruption in the Kingdom, highlighting an agreement co-signed by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to carry out the Riyadh Initiative, aiming at consolidating international cooperation among law-enforcing agencies relating to fighting corruption.
At the session, which was chaired virtually by King Salman because of the pandemic, the Kingdom reiterated its denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in Nigeria. The attack, near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, left over 40 people dead over the weekend.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s stand along the side of Nigeria against such heinous acts which target lives of the innocents and destabilize security and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The government also authorized the interior minister to sign a MoU with the UK’s Home Office on cooperation in the field of civil defense and civil protection.
The Cabinet also authorized the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Commission to hold public auctions for the frequency spectrum for commercial purposes.
The ministers also approved the Juvenile Law and the Chambers of Commerce Law.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

