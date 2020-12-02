You are here

Saudi Arabia ‘safest among G20 countries,’ indicators say

Saudi Arabia's progress has led to the Kingdom ranking first among G20 nations for safety, outperforming the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), international safety indicators have shown.
Saudi Arabia’s progress has led to the Kingdom ranking first among G20 nations for safety, outperforming the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC), international safety indicators have shown. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Report results ranked Kingdom ahead of five permanent UNSC members — US, Russia, China, UK and France
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has topped the list as the most secure country according to international indicators related to security, outperforming the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The results were revealed through five security indicators included in the Global Competitiveness Report 2019,and the Sustainable Development Goals Index 2020.

The Kingdom ranked first among the G20 countries, ahead of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, surpassing China and Canada among the G20, and surpassing China and the US in the “Feeling safe while walking alone at night” index for this year.

Saudi Arabia also came first in the citizens’ confidence in police services index, which measures confidence in security and effectiveness in enforcing law and order.

Saudi Arabia also ranked first in the reliability of police services index, an indicator which measures public confidence in law enforcement and its success in achieving order and safety. The Kingdom topped the G20, and surpassed the five permanent UN Security Council members in this index, too.

Saudi Arabia ranked third among the G20 countries, after Australia and Japan and ahead of Canada, South Korea, France and Germany in the Security Index for 2019 issued by the Global Competitiveness Report. The Kingdom also surpassed, in the same index, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The Global Competitiveness Report, issued by the World Economic Forum, showed that the Kingdom advanced three places to rank 36th internationally in terms of international competitiveness. The report indicated that the Kingdom is making rapid steps to diversify its economy, with expectations of growth in the non-oil sector, and that more investments outside the mining sector will appear in succession in the public and private sectors in the coming years.

The report commended Saudi Arabia’s clear insistence on carrying out structural reforms and its widespread adoption of communication technology, with the high potential for innovation, especially in the field of patent registration.

The Global Competitiveness Report, published annually, is designed to support and help policymakers, business leaders and stakeholders identify policies and practices best suited for long-term measures to assess their progress.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 G20 Riyadh

Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 347,513
  • A total of 5,919 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 12 deaths from COVID-19 and 249 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 65 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in Makkah, 32 in Madinah, 29 in the Eastern Province and 13 in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 347,513 after 337 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,919 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

