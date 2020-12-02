Israel expects $220 million in non-defense trade with Bahrain in 2021

You are here

Israel foresees $220 million in non-defense trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a delegation from the Gulf state. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The Economy Ministry trade forecast anticipated growth in Israeli exports to Bahrain of diamonds and refined metals for chemicals
  • It also anticipated growth in imports of oil and aluminium from Bahrain
JERUSALEM: Israel foresees $220 million in non-defense trade with Bahrain in 2021, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday as it hosted a delegation from the Gulf state to cement newly established ties.
Bahrain and neighbor the United Arab Emirates normalized relations with Israel on Sept. 15, a US-brokered pact motivated by business prospects as well as shared worries about Iran.
Meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Bahrain’s minister for industry, commerce and tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, said he saw an “immense opportunity to even develop (ties) further, not just in terms of business — in terms of culture, sport, exchange, tourism.”
The Economy Ministry trade forecast anticipated growth in Israeli exports to Bahrain of diamonds and refined metals for chemicals, and of imports of oil and aluminium from Bahrain.

Tadawul slips 0.3%, Anaam Holding falls, SARCO soars

Updated 02 December 2020
Argaam

Tadawul slips 0.3%, Anaam Holding falls, SARCO soars

Tadawul slips 0.3%, Anaam Holding falls, SARCO soars
  • Tadawul All Share Index falls to below 8,700 points, turnover at $3.14bn
Updated 02 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi equities extended their losses, with benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) slipping 0.3 percent, or 28 points, to close at 8,694 points on Wednesday.

Total turnover reached SAR 11.8 billion ($3.14 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 52:131.

The shares of Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co., Riyadh Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Yansab and Zain Saudi ended trading today with declines between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Anaam Holding was the top decliner as it went limit down to SAR 154.20. The Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa) deposited today, Dec. 2, the subscribed securities of Anaam International Holding Group to the accounts of eligible securities' holders.

On the other hand, SARCO went limit up to SAR 105.6 amid trading volume of 6.3 million shares.

Al-Omran shares recorded their highest close since listing, rising 10 percent to SAR 108.8.

