Israel expects $220 million in non-defense trade with Bahrain in 2021

Tadawul slips 0.3%, Anaam Holding falls, SARCO soars

Saudi equities extended their losses, with benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) slipping 0.3 percent, or 28 points, to close at 8,694 points on Wednesday.

Total turnover reached SAR 11.8 billion ($3.14 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 52:131.

The shares of Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co., Riyadh Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Yansab and Zain Saudi ended trading today with declines between 1 percent and 2 percent.

Anaam Holding was the top decliner as it went limit down to SAR 154.20. The Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa) deposited today, Dec. 2, the subscribed securities of Anaam International Holding Group to the accounts of eligible securities' holders.

On the other hand, SARCO went limit up to SAR 105.6 amid trading volume of 6.3 million shares.

Al-Omran shares recorded their highest close since listing, rising 10 percent to SAR 108.8.

Powered by Argaam