You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies

Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies

Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies
Zafarullah Khan Jamali died on Wednesday at a hospital in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4dmqg

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies

Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies
  • Even after his resignation, the soft-spoken Jamali known for his decency in politics, never spoke against Musharraf
  • During his political career, he was associated with various parties, including Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Zafarullah Khan Jamali, a veteran Pakistani politician who served as the country’s prime minister from 2002 to 2004 died on Wednesday at a hospital in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, days after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 76.
Jamali served as prime minister during the tenure of ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf. He resigned over differences on several political issues with Musharraf, who is currently living in self-imposed exiled in Dubai.
Musharraf was forced to resign in 2008 when politicians backing him lost parliamentary elections. He seized power in 1999 when he ousted the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a military coup.
Even after his resignation, the soft-spoken Jamali known for his decency in politics, never spoke against Musharraf.
Jamali was born in 1944 in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province. He entered politics in 1960s and remained active until a few months ago.
During his political career, he was associated with various parties, including Pakistan People’s Party and Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League, as well as one of its factions.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other politicians conveyed their condolences to Jamali’s family over his passing.

Topics: Pakistan Zafarullah Jamali

Related

Pygmies, soldier killed in clashes over DR Congo park

Updated 02 December 2020
AFP

Pygmies, soldier killed in clashes over DR Congo park

Pygmies, soldier killed in clashes over DR Congo park
  • In 2018, Pygmies began to move onto land inside the perimeter of Kahuzi-Biega National Park and started to cut down trees, mainly to make charcoal
  • According to park authorities, Pygmies have destroyed vast acres of woodland — an act of deforestation that gnaws away at the habitat of endangered gorillas
Updated 02 December 2020
AFP

BUKAVU, DR Congo: Three Pygmies and a soldier were killed in clashes near DR Congo’s Kahuzi-Biega National Park, military sources and local officials said Wednesday, as calls grow for protection of the country’s indigenous peoples.
The national park, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Monday, is a haven for critically endangered gorillas but faces an emerging threat from a conflict between rangers and local Pygmies, who claim they were robbed of ancestral lands when the park was extended in the 1970s.
The central African country’s parliament is currently considering a law to guarantee the rights of Pygmies.
Clashes erupted on Monday in the nearby village of Kabamba in South Kivu province, military sources and the territory’s administrator Thadee Miderho said Wednesday.
In addition to the four killed, others were wounded, they said.
The Pygmies wanted to retrieve bags of charcoal seized by the military, according to Miderho.
In 2018, Pygmies began to move onto land inside the park’s perimeter and started to cut down trees, mainly to make charcoal.
According to park authorities, Pygmies have destroyed vast acres of woodland — an act of deforestation that gnaws away at the gorillas’ habitat.
Their return led to open conflict between Pygmies and rangers in which people on both sides have been killed.
Classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park celebrated 50 years of existence on Monday, priding itself as “a sanctuary and refuge” of eastern lowland gorillas.
Meanwhile a civil society group in the territory of Kabare wrote an open letter to UNESCO asking for it to help “save” the Pygmies.
“Fifty years later, the existence of the Kahuzi-Biega National Park = 50 years of suffering of our Pygmies brothers and sisters,” the group wrote.
In the capital Kinshasa, the National Assembly passed a bill on November 26 for the “protection and promotion of the rights of the indigenous Pygmy peoples,” which will now be considered by the Senate.
“In the Democratic Republic of Congo, unlike other indigenous ethnic groups, the Pygmies have not always received special attention as an indigenous group,” parliament acknowledged in a memorandum.
The proposed law guarantees the recognition of the culture of the Pygmies, easy access to justice and social services, and “full access to the land.”

Topics: DR Congo Kahuzi-Biega National Park Pygmies gorillas

Related

20 dead in DR Congo as Pygmies, Bantus clash over caterpillars
World
20 dead in DR Congo as Pygmies, Bantus clash over caterpillars
Rwanda gorillas prosper despite guerrillas next door
Offbeat
Rwanda gorillas prosper despite guerrillas next door

Latest updates

Pakistan’s former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali dies
Looking back to Saudi Arabia’s glorious 1984 Asian Cup triumph
More than 900 Syrian fighters return home from Karabakh
Berating political class, Macron vows more urgent aid for Lebanese people
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll hits record for tenth consecutive day

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.