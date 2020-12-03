You are here

  • Home
  • Trust is a rare asset for Iraqi banks

Trust is a rare asset for Iraqi banks

Trust is a rare asset for Iraqi banks
Iraq’s biggest cities have private and public banks offering investment and credit, but businesses barely use them and individuals do not trust them. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hhxe

Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

Trust is a rare asset for Iraqi banks

Trust is a rare asset for Iraqi banks
  • Many financial institutions are short on deposits and have risky credits
Updated 47 sec ago
AFP

DIWANIYAH: The bustling streets of Iraq’s biggest cities are lined with private and public banks that promise investment and credit. But businesses barely use them and individuals do not trust them.

“Iraqi banks today are still so far away from global standards,” said Abbas Anid Ghanem, an Iraqi economist and lawyer based in the southern city of Diwaniyah.

The problems date back decades, Ghanem said.

In the 1990s, Iraq was isolated from the outside world by crippling sanctions on then-dictator Saddam Hussein that blocked financial transactions with the country.

Following the US-led invasion in 2003, widespread looting saw bank vaults emptied of any cash, even as businesses from around the world were flying into Iraq to sniff out reconstruction deals.

More than 70 banks have popped up since, but the sector as a whole remains underdeveloped.The three largest — Al-Rafidain, Al-Rasheed and the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) — are state-owned and hold about 90 percent of the entire sector’s assets, the World Bank said in 2018. The first two suffer from “capital deficiencies and asset quality problems,” the World Bank said, meaning they are short on deposits and have risky credits.

TBI was established in a 2003 decree issued by the Coalition Provisional Authority, which managed Iraq post-invasion.

“TBI was meant to help Iraq develop and rebuild, but it was affected by sectarian power-sharing and financial corruption,” said Ghanem.

Now, the bank is the Iraqi government’s main conduit for international transactions but provides few loan options or other services.

The top trio have been used mainly for paying salaries and pensions to eight million Iraqis.

But after collapsing oil prices this year drained state coffers, the government had to borrow from state-owned banks for those wages, increasing its domestic debt. Of the 60 private banks in Iraq, most are domestic and operate primarily as exchange houses.

Iraqi businessmen say that the banks’ unappealing profiles are hampering the development of the private sector.

“Iraq’s public banks don’t have the mechanisms for global transactions and don’t seek to draw in entrepreneurs,” real estate developer Adel Salhi said.

“TBI is the only one that allows investors to open lines of credit, but it does not offer professional services and it demands enormous guarantees — sometimes as high as 110 percent to deliver a letter of guarantee,” he said.

Salhi and his Al-Akhiar group have opted to use a foreign bank, like many other Iraqis who turn to Jordan, Turkey, Iran or Lebanon to facilitate their transactions.

Most companies in Iraq still operate in cash: only 26 percent use the formal banking system, the World Bank said. All but 2 percent pay their employees in hard currency and nearly half even pay their suppliers that way.

Less than five percent of Iraq’s small and medium-sized businesses have a domestic bank loan, with most borrowing from family and friends instead.

Ghanem said that is because business loans come with exorbitant interest rates up to 10 percent.

Despite being OPEC’s second-largest crude producer, Iraq is also ranked 172 out of 190 in the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report — barely ahead of Afghanistan or war-ravaged Syria.

For individuals, too, banks are a bane. There is little public trust in financial institutions, with many Iraqis still smarting over the looting of public banks in 2003 that cost them their life savings.

Topics: Iraq Diwaniyah

Related

Update Iraq’s president wants upcoming elections free from fraud or manipulation
Middle-East
Iraq’s president wants upcoming elections free from fraud or manipulation
Defiant protesters hit streets in south Iraq for second day
Middle-East
Defiant protesters hit streets in south Iraq for second day

Turks bristle at botched heritage tenders

Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Turks bristle at botched heritage tenders

Turks bristle at botched heritage tenders
  • Criticism from residents managed to block the demolition of one of its walls with a jackhammer as part of a restoration
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: With sloppy restoration work and damaged or disfigured historical monuments, experts say a race for profits, ideological considerations and favoritism are leaving sensitive upkeep of cultural heritage by the wayside in Turkey.

In August the Galata Tower — an emblematic 14th-century Istanbul landmark — became the latest monument at the heart of a dispute. Criticism from residents managed to block the demolition of one of its walls with a jackhammer as part of a restoration, only after a video of workers using the power tool leaked on social media.

Culture Minister Nuri Ersoy tried to smooth things over, saying that the destroyed section was not an original part of the tower and announcing “sanctions” against the construction chiefs for using the heavy-duty equipment.

But in recent years, the list of poorly renovated monuments has grown, ranging from Roman mosaics damaged by a botched restoration to concrete piled up in the middle of an ancient amphitheater or unrecognizable mosques and citadels.

For Osman Koker, founder of the gallery “Birzamanlar” — a venue to display the country’s cultural diversity — a “harshness” toward ancient buildings has always existed in Turkey, aimed especially at erasing traces of non-Muslim minorities.

The picture was much brighter in the early 2000s, when Recep Tayyip Erdogan — now president — first became prime minister.

“Restoring buildings with high symbolic value was prioritized back then, as part of efforts to join the EU,” Koker said.

In 2011, the highly successful restoration of the 10th-century Armenian church on Akdamar island in Lake Van in eastern Turkey received praise from many experts. But Ankara’s estrangement from the EU in recent years and a hard-line turn in Erdogan’s policies have transformed the situation, said Korhan Gumus, an architect specializing in preservation of cultural heritage.

“Tenders for renovations are awarded to favored companies which have established a monopoly. And the projects are above all aimed at making profits,” he lamented. “The renovations are managed entirely by construction calls for tenders, without prior reflection on their history.” 

Rather than preserving “parts added by different civilizations” over the centuries or millennia, project specifications often call for “a restitution of the original, which leads to grotesque results,” he added.

The culture ministry — in charge of maintaining historic monuments — did not respond to the criticism when contacted.

It was Mahir Polat, cultural heritage director for Istanbul’s municipal government, who raised the alarm on the use of the jackhammer during the restoration work at Galata Tower.

The municipality, run by the main opposition CHP party since 2019, lodged an immediate complaint, only for the culture ministry to reject its appeal to inspect the project.

“When restoration is seen only as a construction activity and when we forget that the monument reflects the centuries it has passed through, we miss the objective of preservation,” Polat said.

Topics: Turkey cultural heritage restoration

Related

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll hits record for tenth consecutive day
Middle-East
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll hits record for tenth consecutive day
Turkey extends short-labor pay benefit until June 2021
Business & Economy
Turkey extends short-labor pay benefit until June 2021

Latest updates

Trust is a rare asset for Iraqi banks
Turks bristle at botched heritage tenders
‘Life-changing’ Harakia scheme empowering Saudis with disabilities
Klopp delighted by one of his ‘biggest nights’ as youngsters see Liverpool through
Abdullah Mofter Al-Shamrani, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.