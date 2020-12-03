You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company

Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company

Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
Samurai Shodown, is part of the SNK franchise. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jexft

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company

Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
  • The investment is part of the foundation’s commitment to developing the skills of young men and women in Saudi Arabia, MiSK said
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation “MiSK” has announced a strategic investment of SR813 million ($216.5 million), acquiring 33.3 percent of Japanese video game hardware and software company SNK.

This purchase came with the stipulation that the Saudi foundation would buy another 17.7 percent of SNK shares in the future, raising its share of investment in the company’s ownership to 51 percent and making the Saudi crown prince the majority shareholder of SNK once the deal is finalized.

The investment is part of the foundation’s commitment to developing the skills of young men and women in Saudi Arabia, MiSK said. The decision will also enhance the capabilities of SNK, which has many innovative intellectual properties in the gaming sector.

While MiSK owns several patents in the gaming sector, the formation of a deal with one of the leading companies in the field will help the foundation to promote its presence within the industry while enabling it to achieve partnerships with both local and international organizations in various fields.

“Through the MiSK foundation, we take initiatives, encourage innovation and in turn, ensure sustainability and growth to achieve the higher goal: developing the human mind,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, founder and chairman of the board at MiSK, said in a statement on the foundation’s website.

Topics: MISK Foundation SNK franchise

Related

Misk Foundation signs MoU with Hub71 to foster startups
Saudi Arabia
Misk Foundation signs MoU with Hub71 to foster startups
Misk Foundation participates in Youth 20 Summit
Saudi Arabia
Misk Foundation participates in Youth 20 Summit

SABIC targets personal care and hygiene sector

Updated 11 min 36 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

SABIC targets personal care and hygiene sector

SABIC targets personal care and hygiene sector
  • SABIC currently has 12,540 global patent filings
Updated 11 min 36 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: SABIC, the Riyadh-headquartered global chemicals company, has launched two new products aimed at the lucrative personal care and hygiene sector.

The two polyethylene glycol products — SAPEG 400/600 PH — are non-irritant and odorless liquids that can be used in pharmaceutical preparations for consumer items such as cosmetics, creams, toothpaste and soap.

SABIC has obtained approvals and certificates required by regulatory bodies in the EU and US for the products.

“The new product launch in local and global markets is another major enhancement of SABIC’s health care and hygiene portfolio. The products are expected to create new business opportunities in the pharmaceutical segment,” Abdullah Al-Juhany, director of global communications at SABIC, said in a press statement.

The conglomerate has 12,540 global patent filings and significant research projects underway in the US, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and North Asia. It has more than 33,000 employees worldwide and operates in about 50 countries.

The chemical giant’s move into the beauty industry is no surprise since it is a fast-growing sector in the Kingdom.

According to a recent report by Euromonitor International, Saudi Arabia is the largest market for personal care and beauty in the Middle East and Africa.

Topics: SABIC hygiene

Related

SABIC launches anti-fog film for COVID visors
Corporate News
SABIC launches anti-fog film for COVID visors
Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has a fix for foggy COVID visors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has a fix for foggy COVID visors

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s MiSK foundation acquires 33.3% of Japanese gaming company
SABIC targets personal care and hygiene sector
Religious leaders denounce extremism in Europe
Trust is a rare asset for Iraqi banks
Turks bristle at botched heritage tenders

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.