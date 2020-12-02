Organization of Islamic Cooperation reaffirms support for Palestinian rights

You are here

SPA

SPA

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated its political support for Palestine and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
These statements were made during the OIC’s participation in a ceremony organized at the UN headquarters in New York to observe a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, which is marked on Nov. 29 each year.
In a statement delivered on his behalf by the permanent representative of the organization to the UN, the OIC secretary-general, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, pointed out the danger of Israel’s settlement policies, as well as its attempts to alter Jerusalem’s Arab-Islamic-Christian character and demographic status.
Al-Othaimeen expressed the OIC’s unwavering support for a call by the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the UN to convene an international peace conference “with full powers and with the participation of all concerned parties.”
The conference seeks to end the occupation, and establish the freedom and independence of Palestinian people in the sovereign state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, established on the 1967 borders.
The OIC secretary-general reiterated the call for all UN member states to fulfil their political and legal role in international efforts to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and achieve the vision of a two-state solution.

SPA

SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), in collaboration with the European Council of Religious Leaders, organized a virtual dialogue seminar under the theme “The Contributions of Religious Leaders in Tackling Violent Extremism and Promoting Social Cohesion in Europe: Fight and Response.”
The seminar was part of a series of initiatives by KAICIID to promote social cohesion in Europe following recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria. 
KAICIID’s secretary-general, Faisal bin Muaammar, said that terrorists’ behavior stemmed from a false and misleading understanding of their religion. “They chose the language of violence, leaving behind all peaceful alternatives,” he said.

Bin Muaammar highighted the effects social media platforms have in fueling violence and hatred after similar attacks in recent years.
“The responses and counter-responses from followers of religions and cultures in Europe and the world at large fuel controversy, hate speech and crimes according to research and studies adopted in this regard,” he said.
“The abuse of religion on one hand, and the targeting of societal components, religion, race and culture, on the other hand, have become an exciting feature of some societies. Last week, there was an attack on a rabbi on a street in Vienna because of his apparent religious identity only. Behind every story like this, there may be hundreds of similar stories out of the spotlight,” he added.
Participants addressed several themes, including the effectiveness of dialogue, and strengthening partnerships between religious leaders and policymakers to prevent extremism and potential violence.
Bin Muammar said that the virtual seminar reflects the center’s attempt to “provide space for reflection, confidence and participation.”

