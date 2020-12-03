You are here

Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation's children

Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation’s children
Malnourished boy Hassan Merzam Muhammad, poses for a photo in his village in Abs district of Hajjah province, Yemen July 17, 2020. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation’s children

Yemeni boy fights malnutrition as hunger stalks nation’s children
  • Famine has never been officially declared in Yemen, where the more than five-year-old war has left 80% of the population reliant on aid
  • The war in Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people
Reuters

HAJJAH, Yemen: Four months ago 10-year-old Hassan Merzam Muhammad was so severely malnourished he was unable to walk or react, carried limp into a Yemeni clinic by his father.
Then, his image in one of Reuters pictures of the year helped draw world attention to his country’s plight. Today, after treatment, he plays with a toy car, sits on a donkey and — mute since birth — uses hand signals and a smile to communicate.
But malnutrition hangs like a spectre over him and 2 million other Yemeni children as war, economic decline and COVID-19 push Yemen closer to what the United Nations warns could be the worst famine for decades.
“Hassan eats what we eat: rice, bread. We don’t have fat-rich foods nowadays, we cannot find meat for him,” his uncle Tayeb Muhammed said.
Hassan has lost some of the weight gained during treatment since returning to his family’s hut. Displaced five times by war, they now live in rural Hajjah, one of the poorest regions. His father has no work to provide for his seven children.
When Reuters first met Hassan in July he weighed just 9 kilos. A struggling local health clinic sent him to the capital Sanaa for treatment, paid for by a charity. He now weighs just over 13 kilos.
“His body is weak again,” his uncle told Reuters, and he needs more treatment.
Famine has never been officially declared in Yemen, where the more than five-year-old war has left 80% of the population reliant on aid in what the UN says is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
UN warnings in late 2018 of impending famine prompted an aid ramp-up. But this year coronavirus restrictions, reduced remittances, locusts, floods and significant underfunding of the 2020 aid response are exacerbating hunger.
Doctor Ali Yahya Hajjer, at Hassan’s local clinic, said the family needs nutritional baskets delivered to their home until the child’s and the family’s situation stabilizes.
The war in Yemen has killed more than 100,000 people and left the country divided with the Houthis holding Sanaa and most major urban centers.

Life in Gaza ‘extraordinarily difficult’ for disabled: HRW

Updated 03 December 2020
AFP

Life in Gaza ‘extraordinarily difficult’ for disabled: HRW

Life in Gaza ‘extraordinarily difficult’ for disabled: HRW
  • Two million Palestinians live in the poverty and conflict-plagued enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea
Updated 03 December 2020
AFP

GAZA CITY: People with disabilities can face an “extraordinarily difficult” life in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli blockade and lack of assistance from Hamas, Human Rights Watch warned Thursday.
Two million Palestinians live in the poverty and conflict-plagued enclave wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
In a report released on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, HRW said the 2007 blockade Israel imposed on the territory following Hamas’s rise to power had “robbed people with disabilities in Gaza of their freedom of movement.”
Emina Cerimovic, senior researcher in HRW’s disability rights division, said Israeli control of Gaza’s eastern border had also impaired “access to the devices, electricity, and technology they need to communicate or leave their homes.”
Israel limits the entry into Gaza of goods that could be used for military purposes and controls the flow of fuel needed to power the enclave’s sole electricity plant.
The report noted the impact of recurring power cuts on people with disabilities who need light to communicate through sign language, or electric lifts or scooters to get around.
Hamas, which has fought three wars with Israel since 2008, has failed to provide sufficient ramps or lifts in many buildings in the enclave, according to the report.
“Israel’s policies, alongside the failure of Hamas authorities to address the lack of accessibility across Gaza and widespread stigma, contribute to making life in Gaza extraordinarily difficult for many people with disabilities,” the report said.
The United Nations has marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 every year since 1992.

