Najran governor cites programs benefiting people with disabilities

Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz is seen with author Mahdi Al-Mutlaq, Najran Literary Club Saeed Al-Mardamah and a child on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 03 December 2020
SPA

NAJRAN: Thursday was the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz took the opportunity to stress that Saudi Arabia’s leadership focuses on all segments of society.

Prince Jalawi was speaking during a meeting in his office with the head of the Najran Literary Club Saeed Al-Mardamah and disabled author Mahdi Al-Mutlaq, who presented the prince with a copy of his latest novel.

Prince Jalawi lauded Al-Mutlaq’s participation in literary and cultural events as an active member of the Saudi society.

He also expressed his support for the plan to hold an art exhibition for blind people from around the Kingdom in Najran.

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone

RIYADH: The Arab coalition on Friday morning said it had intercepted a Houthi drone launched by the militia in Yemen.
Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, “Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.”  
The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.
On Tuesday, a Houthi missile attack killed two children and injured 12 more people in north Taiz.
A day earlier, Houthis fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The Houthis are continuing to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.
Last week, the coalition destroyed five Houthi mines in the Red Sea and that the mines used, the Sadaf, are manufactured by Iran,  Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The coalition said the ongoing Houthi hostilities threaten maritime security.

