Najran governor cites programs benefiting people with disabilities

NAJRAN: Thursday was the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz took the opportunity to stress that Saudi Arabia’s leadership focuses on all segments of society.

Prince Jalawi was speaking during a meeting in his office with the head of the Najran Literary Club Saeed Al-Mardamah and disabled author Mahdi Al-Mutlaq, who presented the prince with a copy of his latest novel.

Prince Jalawi lauded Al-Mutlaq’s participation in literary and cultural events as an active member of the Saudi society.

He also expressed his support for the plan to hold an art exhibition for blind people from around the Kingdom in Najran.