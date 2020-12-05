You are here

In with the old: Saudi cafe stands out by promoting sustainability

The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. Photos/The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)Huda Bashatah
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

In with the old: Saudi cafe stands out by promoting sustainability

The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word ‘Moknah’: The former from ‘Makan,’ a place of gathering; the latter from ‘Tamkeen,’ or empowerment. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
  • Moknah Cafe is the first of its kind in the Kingdom to use recycled materials in its interior design
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Discarded car seats, iron boards for tables, a bathtub as a planting pot — recycled materials such as these have transformed one Saudi cafe into a popular and lucrative coffee hub.

Located in the heart of Jeddah, Moknah Cafe is the first gathering spot in the Kingdom to rely heavily on recycled materials for its interior in a move to promote sustainability as a part of daily life.
The idea began brewing in founder Nourah Mohammed Al-Zeer’s mind in late October of last year. After working in human resources for 10 years, Al-Zeer received a contract termination that gave her the freedom to set out on her own. That’s when she began to think of the cafe. She knew she did not want to follow trendy concepts that already existed. She wanted something unique.
“The idea of recycling has always appealed to me, and I have always enjoyed art and interior design, so I brought these hobbies to the project. After doing research as to whether this concept had been done in Saudi Arabia, I made up my mind. I would be bringing what I love into my cafe as well as something different into the market,” she said.
Al-Zeer wanted to do everything herself, from painting the walls to re-setting abandoned furniture and home supplies. What she could not do alone, she did with the help of her friends.


“Fortunately, one day I came across this waste container with washing machines and fridges, and I started collecting these items that no longer served anyone and setting them up in the space I’d rented. I spent a lot of time researching how to recycle these items and after some time, I was coming up with my own ideas,” she said.
The cafe owner later discovered her hunch was correct. Customers flocked to the cafe after finding out what it stood for, or merely for the quirkiness of its interior design. With modified box TVs acting as tables and out-of-order washing machines functioning as display shelves, the cafe invited many curious types.
“Some people stop by, mistaking us for a specialty cafe, but that isn’t what we’re doing. Moknah Cafe is all about living in the moment. We do serve drinks and light meals, but it’s more about making memories, being comfortable in your own company and the company of those you love, rather than dressing up to head somewhere fancy,” Al-Zeer said.
She attributes much of the place’s success to following her instinct in introducing the new theme to Saudi cafes, asserting that vision was the most important part of the process.
“I implore anyone who is embarking on a similar journey to sit and create a vision board. Find something that is entirely you, and do not imitate other people’s ideas in order to succeed,” she said.
Moknah Cafe was designed to inspire people to ask questions and to elicit conversations on the simplicity around them and how they could apply it to their own lives.
The cafe appeals to coffee drinkers passionate about their java and in search of comfortable, quirky spaces. Its walls are lined with sketches and materials used as props for old film reels. Even old glass and wood-paneled doors serve as tables for patrons to sit and enjoy an evening of games. Visitors can also grab a book from the mini-fridge, which was turned into a bookshelf. The place has it all.
The cafe is named after the literal and contextual meaning of the word “Moknah”: the former from “Makan,” a place of gathering; the latter from “Tamkeen,” or empowerment.
Its second story features simple floor seating. With its carrom boards and pool table, it makes the perfect hangout for friends and families.
Performances that go with the vibe of the place are scheduled throughout the week, from instrumental music to soft serenades that fill the space between customers.
“I usually pick performers who blend in with Moknah. Something chill and calm, nothing too rowdy. I would like to have oud and zither players in the future,” Al-Zeer said.
Among its plans for the future, the cafe owner hopes to continue setting up musical nights, workshops and open-mic events that bring people together.

Iran still a destabilizing influence in Middle East, Saudi Arabia committed to regional peace: Prince Faisal

Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Iran still a destabilizing influence in Middle East, Saudi Arabia committed to regional peace: Prince Faisal

Iran still a destabilizing influence in Middle East, Saudi Arabia committed to regional peace: Prince Faisal
  • ‘Region has been unstable for some time and main source is Iran,’ FM
  • Faisal bin Farhan says Kingdom has always been in favor, supports US-Iran dialogue
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran continues to fund terrorist militias to incite violence in the region, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Friday.
“The region has been unstable for some time and the main source of that instability is Iran and Iran’s continuing activity in the region and its continuing focus on exporting its revolution on making sure that it continues to be able to manipulate governments in various countries,” said Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues Forum held in Rome, the Saudi minister said Iranian interference can be seen from Lebanon to Syria, from Yemen to Iraq, where Tehrain continues to fund militias and “use violence to try and further their political agendas, including attacking diplomatic missions.”
Prince Faisal also said that “we see Iran having a hand in terrorist plots throughout Europe and other places.”
He also said that the Kingdom does not support assassinations, adding that they are “not part of our policy,” referring to the recent killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist linked to Tehran’s nuclear program, who died in hospital after he was gunned down in his car near the Iranian capital.
The foreign minister said the Kingdom supports dialogue between the US and Iran and has always been in favor of that.
“The Trump administration was open to dialogue with Iran, and it was Iran that closed the door to that dialogue,” he said, adding “we will be open to real dialogue in the future that addresses significant issues of concern,” including nuclear non-proliferation, use of ballistic missiles and “most importantly its destabilizing activities.”
He also said the without addressing Iran’s malign role, its funding of armed groups and terrorist organizations in the region and its “attempts to impose its will by force on other states, we are not going to have progress.”
On Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the US President-elect Joe Biden, Prince Faisal said: “I think we will have a positive engagement, there will not always be a full alignment and there will be areas of disagreement, this has always been the case and it’s the case between any two partners.
“But through discussion, dialogue and engagement we will find common ground and work together because in the end we are both committed to the same things,” he said, adding that these include commitment to a secure and stable region, a global community that works together toward multilateralism and respect for national sovereignty.
He said the Biden administration “will find that we have taken a very proactive, positive approach to Yemen by announcing a unilateral cease-fire sometime ago, we have engaged with them through the UN representative very strongly to try and facilitate a permanent declaration of cease-fire from all parties.”
However, he said that the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been reluctant to sign and have put “unacceptable demands which the government of Yemen has not been able to accept.”
The internationally recognized government in Yemen has been battling the Houthis since 2014 in what the United Nations says is one of the biggest humanitarian crises, with over 24 million people – around 80 percent of the population — in need of assistance.
“We are fully committed in Yemen to a political resolution to the conflict and we will work happily and very hard with the incoming (Biden) administration to make that happen,” he said.
While, on the issue of peace in the Middle East, the Saudi foreign minister said that the Kingdom supports a just peace agreement that gives the Palestinians an independent state.
Asked about the Abraham accords, which was an agreement signed by the UAE and Bahrain officially establishing diplomatic relations, the Saudi minister said that they were important steps toward a potential stable region.
“That did help take annexation off the table and they set the groundwork for potential engagement and we can see them as steps in the right direction, provided that we can now use those agreements as well, as a stepping stone to renew engagement between the Palestinians and Israelis, and work toward settling back a dispute that is fair and equitable to the Palestinians and delivers a sovereign state,” he said.
Addressing domestic issues, Prince Faisal referred to many reforms, including women’s rights and the youth.
“Youth and women empowerment are a key focus of Vision 2030 and giving them access to not just the labor market, which we have seen great success in women’s participation in the private sector that has increased by something like 300% over the last five years, and other very significant developments,” he said.
“We continue to work through our laws and legislations to ensure that we have a system that is comparable to any in the world and that is a key focus, because in order for us to empower our youth, they need to have a legal framework environment where they can act in a way that really opens up their potential,” he added.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to transform the Kingdom into an economic and tourist hub, diversify investment opportunities and develop various public and private sectors in an effort to reduce its dependency on oil.
“That reform program remains on track and despite COVID-19 stifling it, we have refocused our attention and energy on the need to move that agenda forward and that includes opening up various sectors of the economy, whether it’s culture, entertainment, sports — all these areas that contribute to a diverse society and economy.”

