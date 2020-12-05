You are here

  • Home
  • Oil skirts $50 barrier as majors soften cuts

Oil skirts $50 barrier as majors soften cuts

Oil skirts $50 barrier as majors soften cuts
A likely rebound in oil demand next year has added to industry optimism, but analysts warn there are ‘further challenges to OPEC+ harmony’ in the months ahead. (Shuutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qkjf

Updated 05 December 2020
Sean Cronin

Oil skirts $50 barrier as majors soften cuts

Oil skirts $50 barrier as majors soften cuts
  • Bullish global outlook prompts OPEC+ compromise deal to avoid price war
Updated 05 December 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Brent crude oil futures neared $50 on Friday after producers reached a compromise deal to nudge output from next month.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, known collectively as OPEC+ on Thursday agreed to soften output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day to be followed by further increases that have not yet been agreed each month.
It means that OPEC+ has committed to cut production by about 7.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January compared with the existing cuts of 7.7 million bpd. The agreed reduction represents about 7 percent of global oil demand.
“This week’s compromise reflects a determination to avoid a repeat of the price war in March and April this year,” said Wood Mackenzie Vice President Ann-Louise Hittle.
The consultancy expects Brent to average at least $45 next month as a result of the agreement.

FASTFACT

OPEC+ has committed to cut production by about 7.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January.

The oil price also received a lift from increased support for a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package in the US congress and building optimism around the rollout of new vaccines that are expected to provide a boost for global air travel and with it demand for aviation fuel.
“Oil demand is likely to rebound strongly in 2021 along with the roll-out of vaccines. There are good reasons to be bullish for oil,” SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.
While the compromise deal has helped to support the oil price, analysts expect further tests for OPEC+ harmony in the months ahead.
“Now it faces the tricky task of reconsidering production at meetings each month during Q1 2021 and avoiding similar disagreements over compliance and production,” said WoodMac’s Hittle.
Brent was up more than 1 percent at $49.23 a barrel in late afternoon trade in London. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was up by a similar measure at $44.08.

Topics: OPEC

Related

A 25 percent slump in Brazil’s real comes a decade after the country’s finance minister likened Western banks’ money printing to economic warfare. (Shutterstock)
Business & Economy
Is there a post-COVID currency war coming?
Dr. Khaled Al-Dhaher, country managing director for Accenture in Saudi Arabia and Dawn Metcalfe, an author and workplace culture advisor. (Accenture/Supplied)
Business & Economy
Women’s equality ‘to give Kingdom $400bn boost by 2030’

Saudi Arabia’s Amkest Group signs deal with US green energy firm

Amr Khashoggi, Chairman of Amkest Group and Scott Poulter, Chief Executive of Pacific Green Technologies
Updated 05 December 2020
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s Amkest Group signs deal with US green energy firm

Saudi Arabia’s Amkest Group signs deal with US green energy firm
  • Its expansion into Saudi Arabia through this joint venture is no surprise since the Kingdom is aiming for 30 percent of its energy to come from renewable sources by 2030
Updated 05 December 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: US-based Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (PGTK) has signed a joint venture agreement with Amr Khashoggi Trading Co. Ltd. (Amkest Group) to incorporate a company in Saudi Arabia for the sale of Pacific Green environmental technologies.
Amkest Group, founded in 1983, has a history of success in the Kingdom. Its diverse business portfolio includes construction material production and supply, property development and consulting services.
Commenting on the partnership, Scott Poulter, PGTK’s CEO, said: “Saudi Arabia under its Vision 2030 strategic framework, which calls for 9.5 GW of the Kingdom’s energy to be supplied through renewables by 2030, is set to undergo rapid growth.”
Poulter added: “Pacific Green’s technologies, particularly in the solar power, desalination and battery energy storage system sectors, provide the perfect solution to the Kingdom’s growing demand, and we are excited to leverage Amkest Group’s hard-earned relationships to contribute toward the goals of Vision 2030.”
Amr Khashoggi, chairman of Amkest Group, said: “We believe the combination of our experience and knowledge of the Saudi market, coupled with Pacific Green’s portfolio of technologies, provides the foundation for an incredible partnership and the opportunity to offer multiple complementary technologies.”
Pacific Green is focused on addressing the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. Its expansion into Saudi Arabia through this joint venture is no surprise since the Kingdom is aiming for 30 percent of its energy to come from renewable sources by 2030.
The deal comes on the back of an expectation that Saudi Arabia will attract more than $20 billion in investments in renewables over the next decade. This forecast was made by the CEO of Saudi National Grid in October, according to a report by S&P Global.

Topics: amkest group

Related

Oil skirts $50 barrier as majors soften cuts
Business & Economy
Oil skirts $50 barrier as majors soften cuts
Dr. Khaled Al-Dhaher, country managing director for Accenture in Saudi Arabia and Dawn Metcalfe, an author and workplace culture advisor. (Accenture/Supplied)
Business & Economy
Women’s equality ‘to give Kingdom $400bn boost by 2030’

Latest updates

US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’
US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’
US judge orders Trump administration to restore ‘Dreamer’ immigration program
US judge orders Trump administration to restore ‘Dreamer’ immigration program
US Judge calls Trump request in Wisconsin lawsuit ‘bizarre’
US Judge calls Trump request in Wisconsin lawsuit ‘bizarre’
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
Kuwait parliamentary race kicks off under shadow of pandemic
Kuwait parliamentary race kicks off under shadow of pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.