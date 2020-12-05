You are here

US judge orders Trump administration to restore ‘Dreamer’ immigration program
Protesters gather outside the US Supreme Court as justices were scheduled to hear oral arguments in the consolidation of three cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in Washington on Nov. 12, 2019. (Reuters file photo)
DACA recipients and their supporters celebrate outside the US Supreme Court after the court ruled in a 5-4 vote that President Donald Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was unlawful. (REUTERS File Photo)
Demonstrators rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on November 12, 2019 against the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. (REUTERS File Photo)
AFP

  • Then-president Barack Obama instituted DACA by executive order in 2012 to help some of the more than 10 million people estimated to be living in America without documentation
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US judge ordered the Trump administration Friday to fully reinstate a program that protects from deportation immigrants who came to the country illegally as children.
The administration must allow newly eligible immigrants to apply to the so-called DACA program, Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the US District Court in Brooklyn wrote.
Over the summer, the administration had issued a memo limiting the program to those who were already enrolled.
Then-president Barack Obama instituted DACA by executive order in 2012 to help some of the more than 10 million people estimated to be living in America without documentation.
DACA protected an estimated 700,000 people known as Dreamers, offering protection at renewable two-year periods, including authorization to work.
It applied to people who were brought into the United States illegally as children and then grew up here. For many it is the only country they have ever known.
DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
As part of his crackdown on all kinds of immigration, Trump moved to end the program in 2017, calling it unconstitutional.
The case ended up in the US Supreme Court, which ruled in June that the Trump administration had not followed proper administrative procedures to end the policy.
But in response, the Department of Homeland Security reinstated it only partially. It limited DACA to those already enrolled, rather than allow new applicants as well. And it cut the length of DACA permit renewals to one year, rather than the two years the program had allowed.
On Friday, Garaufis said Homeland Security must announce the full reinstatement of DACA on its website by Monday.
More than 300,000 new applicants could now be eligible for DACA, the Center for American Progress think tank said.
“This is a really big day for DACA recipients and immigrant young people,” said Karen Tumlin, director of the Justice Action Center, who litigated the class-action case.
Immigration is a hot button issue in the US, and Congress over the years has failed repeatedly to pass reform legislation dealing with the millions of people living in the country without authorization.
Prospects for Dreamers to live and work in the US permanently, rather than just with renewable permits, remain unclear.
President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to restore DACA when he takes office in January.

Topics: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Dreamers program Donald Trump

US Judge calls Trump request in Wisconsin lawsuit ‘bizarre’

AP

  • Trump wants a federal judge to give the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to determine who won the election
AP

MADISON, Wisconsin: A judge hearing President Donald Trump’s federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin said Friday that the president’s request to “remand” the case to the GOP-controlled Legislature to pick new electors was “bizarre.”
The federal case is one of two Trump has in Wisconsin making similar arguments. He filed another one in state court, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear before it first goes through lower courts.
Hearings on both lawsuits were scheduled for Thursday, with the judges noting the importance of resolving the legal battles before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.
Trump, who argues that hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots cast in accordance with state guidelines were illegal, wants a federal judge to give the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to determine who won the election.
“It’s a request for pretty remarkable declaratory relief,” said US District Judge Brett Ludwig during a conference call to set deadlines and a hearing date. Ludwig, who said it was “an unusual case, obviously,” also cast doubt on whether a federal court should be considering it at all.
“I have a very, very hard time seeing how this is justiciable in the federal court,” Ludwig, a Trump appointee, said. “The request to remand this case to the Legislature almost strikes me as bizarre.”
The judge questioned why Trump wasn’t going directly to the Legislature if he wants lawmakers to get involved with naming electors. Bill Bock, the Trump campaign attorney in the federal lawsuit, said Trump needed the court to rule that the election was “invalid” so the Legislature could get involved. He also said that the term “remand,” which is typically used to describe when one court sends a case to a lower court, was “inartful.”
Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke cast serious doubt in the week on whether the Legislature might change the state’s electors from Biden to Trump backers. Steineke tweeted a clip of actor Dana Carvey playing President George H.W. Bush saying, “Not gonna do it.”
In his state lawsuit, Trump is seeking to disqualify 221,000 ballots he claims were cast illegally. Judge Stephen Simanek, who is hearing that case after the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to take it initially, said Friday he would rule from the bench following next week’s hearing that’s scheduled to start hours after the one in federal court.
Jim Troupis, Trump’s attorney in the state lawsuit, argued his case should take precedent over the federal lawsuit, where Troupis is not the attorney.
“I’m not trying to put people in a tough spot,” Troupis said. “I’m in a tough spot in terms of deadlines.”
The high court also declined Friday to hear a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Voters Alliance over Trump’s loss. Two others filed by Trump allies — one in federal court and one in state court — remain. Trump has lost multiple lawsuits in other battleground states as part of a longshot effort to overturn Biden’s victory. Even if he were to prevail in Wisconsin, the state’s 10 Electoral College votes would not be enough to hand him reelection.

 

Topics: US Election 2020 2020 US Election WISCONSIN

