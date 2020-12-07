You are here

  • Home
  • ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites
European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3q93

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites
  • Analysts widely expect the ECB’s governing council to add another €500 billion to its pandemic emergency bond-buying program
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to unleash more stimulus for the eurozone at its last meeting of the year on Thursday, as the region’s battered economy grapples with a second coronavirus wave.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde in October all but promised that extra support was on the way, when she said the Frankfurt institution would “recalibrate” its instruments in December.

The ECB will also unveil fresh economic forecasts likely to have been revised downward after a spike in virus cases forced renewed shutdowns across Europe, although the prospect of mass vaccinations from next year could brighten the longer-term outlook.

Analysts widely expect the ECB’s governing council to add another €500 billion ($600 billion) to its €1.35 trillion pandemic emergency bond-buying program (PEPP), and extend it beyond the current deadline of June 2021.

The purchases are aimed at keeping borrowing costs low to encourage spending and investment and bolster economic growth.

The ECB could also offer more ultra-cheap credit to banks for longer under a scheme known as TLTROs, whereby banks get loans at highly favorable interest rates in return for lending on to the wider economy.

The central bank is all but certain to keep interest rates at historic lows, but may increase its pre-pandemic asset purchases from the current €20 billion a month.

At Thursday’s press conference, Lagarde is likely to reiterate pleas for governments to share the load through fiscal stimulus, as EU member states bicker over a €750 billion recovery fund that has been blocked by Poland and Hungary.

The ECB will be “under pressure to do more while the European budgetary policy response is lagging behind,” said Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet.

The ECB’s last round of projections in September forecast 3.1 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

That number has become outdated after countries reintroduced virus restrictions that once again shuttered businesses and kept people at home across the 19-nation bloc, unraveling a recovery that had started over the summer.

On the bright side, successful vaccine trials have raised expectations that mass inoculations could start in Europe in early 2021, slightly behind Britain and the US, paving the way for a reopening of the world’s economies.

Lagarde can expect to be grilled on Thursday about the ECB’s ongoing struggle to push inflation up to its target of just below 2 percent.

Eurozone inflation remained at -0.3 percent in November, Eurostat data showed, the fourth consecutive month of falling prices.

But even before the pandemic, inflation stayed stubbornly low, fueling calls for a rethink at the ECB.

Pursuing a less strict inflation target would follow in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve, which recently pledged more leeway, allowing inflation to rise above 2 percent.

The topic is a key part of the ECB’s “strategy review” launched under Lagarde and set to be concluded next year.

Topics: European Central Bank Coronavirus Christine Lagarde

Related

ECB’s Lagarde says ‘probably passed lowest point’ of economic crisis
Business & Economy
ECB’s Lagarde says ‘probably passed lowest point’ of economic crisis
ECB asks public to weigh in on digital euro
Business & Economy
ECB asks public to weigh in on digital euro

UAE House of Experience to launch ‘Digital Mall’ in Egypt

General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in this file photo taken on January 3, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

UAE House of Experience to launch ‘Digital Mall’ in Egypt

UAE House of Experience to launch ‘Digital Mall’ in Egypt
Updated 06 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The UAE House of Experience is preparing to launch the “Digital Mall” in Egypt by the end of next February after the launch of the mall in the UAE this month.

Ashraf Gaber, CEO of UAE House of Experience “EPR Partners” and founder of the “Digital Mall” project, said that digitalization constituted a large share of shopping worldwide, especially due to the closures and precautionary measures taken around the world as a result of the pandemic.

He said the mall created a shopping experience that provided shoppers with the elegant environment they were used to in traditional malls by applying various technologies that mirrored a real shopping experience. Shoppers could check out thousands of products and services such as consumption and entertainment products, food, as well as services provided on digital shopping platforms such as art exhibitions, and by innovators, publishing houses and cinemas, and consultation services including government ones.

“All shops, institutions and talented people can receive their digital shops as long as they provide services or commodities that are in line with the state’s laws and consumer-protection laws,” he said.

Business owners, professionals and talented people can establish their own shops within 24 hours.”

Gaber said that the project had been launched in cooperation with government and non-government business councils as well as consumer-protection organizations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

“We had to start in Dubai since the UAE is applying digital transformation policies and has a special ministry for Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

In 2021, other “Digital Mall” branches would be launched in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, he said. More branches of the mall would be launched later in 2021 in Jordan, Morocco and Iraq.

Gaber said that Egypt would be the next launch point of the “Digital Mall” as technical and logistic preparations were under way to set up that edition of the mall to coincide with the launch of the mall in Saudi Arabia.

“Egypt currently enjoys huge economic developments and modernization, and there are comprehensive efforts on all levels to establish a modern state,” he said. “It is considered as a huge and ideal arena for ‘The Mall,’ which goes in line with the requirements of development as the state’s digitalization efforts.”

He explained that the “Digital Mall” held a series of partnerships with the business counsels, chambers of commerce, and joint counsels in the UAE to provide exclusive services for its users and to contribute in achieving the philosophy and targets of such institutions.

Gaber said that the mall did not interfere in selling and purchasing operations and did not receive commissions from the purchasing operations but supported ways of boosting the profits of merchants. He said that a digital magazine with the same name would be launched with the mall to promote its products and services.

 

Topics: House of experience Digital mall

Related

UAE target of cyberattacks after Israel deal, official says
Business & Economy
UAE target of cyberattacks after Israel deal, official says
UAE activates tourist visas for Israelis
Middle-East
UAE activates tourist visas for Israelis

Latest updates

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
Vardy lifts Leicester into third, Palace punish 10-man West Brom
Perez stays calm to win chaotic Sakhir Grand Prix
Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.