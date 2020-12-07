India may allow coal plants to sell power

You are here

Authorities are considering a plan to increase liquidity in power markets and help distribution companies in states facing a deficit access cheaper power. (Reuters)
BENGALURU: India’s Power Ministry proposes letting coal-fired power plants keep selling power after completing their agreements with buyers, a letter seen by Reuters shows, despite national promises to close old plants to curb pollution.

The proposal, if approved, would help old coal plants earn additional revenue, increase liquidity in short-term power markets and help distribution companies in states facing a power deficit access cheaper power, the ministry said in the draft proposal dated Friday.

“It is in the consumer interest to keep the tariff of electricity as low as possible,” says the letter sent to power departments of India’s states and the heads of federal government-run utilities such as NTPC Ltd.

Such a move would enable federal-run electricity generators such as NTPC “to sell power in any mode” after distribution companies exit an agreement upon the completion of the tenure, the ministry said.

Power Minister R.K. Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have previously said they plan to shut old coal-fired power plants. The Environment Ministry has also pushed for shutting down coal plants, which account for 80 percent of India’s industrial pollution, if they do not comply with green laws. The outcome remains unclear. The ministry has sought comments from the states and the heads of federal government-run power generators. A final decision on the proposal is not imminent.

A senior ministry official said on Sunday only inefficient plants would be shut down.

“Cost-effective utilities that provide cheap power will still be allowed to operate. Small, inefficient plants will be shut down,” the official said.

Distribution companies operated by states such as Punjab, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha want to surrender power allocated by federal government-run utilities after the plants complete 25 years, the Power Ministry said.

The states cited reasons such as the availability of excess power and high cost of electricity as reasons for surrendering power allotted to them under the agreements.

A list compiled by the ministry in 2019 shows distribution companies wanted to surrender power generated from utilities with a capacity of 5.75 gigawatts.

Topics: India coal

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites

Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
AFP

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites

ECB to beef up stimulus as second virus wave bites
  • Analysts widely expect the ECB’s governing council to add another €500 billion to its pandemic emergency bond-buying program
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to unleash more stimulus for the eurozone at its last meeting of the year on Thursday, as the region’s battered economy grapples with a second coronavirus wave.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde in October all but promised that extra support was on the way, when she said the Frankfurt institution would “recalibrate” its instruments in December.

The ECB will also unveil fresh economic forecasts likely to have been revised downward after a spike in virus cases forced renewed shutdowns across Europe, although the prospect of mass vaccinations from next year could brighten the longer-term outlook.

Analysts widely expect the ECB’s governing council to add another €500 billion ($600 billion) to its €1.35 trillion pandemic emergency bond-buying program (PEPP), and extend it beyond the current deadline of June 2021.

The purchases are aimed at keeping borrowing costs low to encourage spending and investment and bolster economic growth.

The ECB could also offer more ultra-cheap credit to banks for longer under a scheme known as TLTROs, whereby banks get loans at highly favorable interest rates in return for lending on to the wider economy.

The central bank is all but certain to keep interest rates at historic lows, but may increase its pre-pandemic asset purchases from the current €20 billion a month.

At Thursday’s press conference, Lagarde is likely to reiterate pleas for governments to share the load through fiscal stimulus, as EU member states bicker over a €750 billion recovery fund that has been blocked by Poland and Hungary.

The ECB will be “under pressure to do more while the European budgetary policy response is lagging behind,” said Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet.

The ECB’s last round of projections in September forecast 3.1 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

That number has become outdated after countries reintroduced virus restrictions that once again shuttered businesses and kept people at home across the 19-nation bloc, unraveling a recovery that had started over the summer.

On the bright side, successful vaccine trials have raised expectations that mass inoculations could start in Europe in early 2021, slightly behind Britain and the US, paving the way for a reopening of the world’s economies.

Lagarde can expect to be grilled on Thursday about the ECB’s ongoing struggle to push inflation up to its target of just below 2 percent.

Eurozone inflation remained at -0.3 percent in November, Eurostat data showed, the fourth consecutive month of falling prices.

But even before the pandemic, inflation stayed stubbornly low, fueling calls for a rethink at the ECB.

Pursuing a less strict inflation target would follow in the footsteps of the US Federal Reserve, which recently pledged more leeway, allowing inflation to rise above 2 percent.

The topic is a key part of the ECB’s “strategy review” launched under Lagarde and set to be concluded next year.

Topics: European Central Bank Coronavirus Christine Lagarde

