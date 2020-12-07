You are here

  Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO

Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO

Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO
The fund’s IPO will be open to Saudis, foreign residents in the Kingdom and GCC nationals. (Supplied)
Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO

Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO
  • The fund will operate across multiple sectors in local, regional, global and emerging markets
JEDDAH: Alkhabeer Capital, a Jeddah-based asset management firm specializing in Shariah-compliant investments, on Sunday announced the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of its Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund.

The fund is aiming to issue 100 million units at SR10 ($2.66) each, with a 15-day subscription period ending on Dec. 24, 2020.

The fund, expected to be worth SR1 billion, aims to provide investors with the opportunity to achieve periodic returns through investing in income-generating assets including sukuk, trade finance, leasing and income funds. The fund will operate across multiple sectors in local, regional, global and emerging markets. The fund’s IPO will be open to Saudis, foreign residents in the Kingdom and GCC nationals who will be able to subscribe for units in the fund through the appointed receiving banks. The banks appointed to handle the subscription phase are Aljazira Capital, Al Ahli NCB, Riyad Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi.

Topics: IPO Alkhabeer Capital

World’s largest cinema operator continues expansion drive in Saudi Arabia

World’s largest cinema operator continues expansion drive in Saudi Arabia

World's largest cinema operator continues expansion drive in Saudi Arabia
  • The Kingdom allowed the reopening of cinemas for the first time in more than three decades in April 2018
RIYADH: AMC Cinemas, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, has opened a sixth movie theater in Saudi Arabia as part of its ambitious plans to expand to 50 locations by 2024.

The Kingdom allowed the reopening of cinemas for the first time in more than three decades in April 2018. To capitalize on this, AMC established the Saudi Cinema Co. (SCC), a joint venture with Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), an entity set up by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to be the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector.

The opening on Thursday of the new cinema at Azizia Plaza in southern Riyadh was the SCC’s fifth outlet in the Saudi capital, with the sixth located in Hafr Al-Batin.

The new theater offers cinemagoers modern facilities, five-star food and beverages services, 4K Barco laser projectors, immersive surround sound and Luxe recliner and plush rocker seating. Every seat also comes with a table and USB charging port.

Speaking at the opening, John Iozzi, CEO and managing director of AMC Cinemas, said: “It gives us great pleasure to have opened our newest location in the Kingdom. AMC Azizia Plaza 3 is part of our continued expansion across Saudi Arabia and we are excited to bring our brand of first-class cinema experience to a new audience.”

“We are committed to supporting the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to improve the choice and quality of entertainment under the Quality of Life Program. We will continue to provide innovative, luxury cinema formats for every taste as part of our ongoing development program across the Kingdom,” Iozzi said.

SCC has set a target to open 20 theaters by the end of 2021 and reach its goal of 50 outlets and 500 screens across the Kingdom within four years.

As well as the US, AMC operates cinemas in 15 countries across Europe and the Middle East.

Competitor Vox Cinema is also expanding quickly, opening its eleventh movie theater in Saudi Arabia last week.

Topics: AMC Cinemas Saudi Arabia Saudi cinema Saudi Entertainment Ventures Co. (SEVEN)

