Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline

RIYADH: Saudi equities ended the session on Sunday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index declining by 1.1 percent, or 94 points, to 8,581.

Total turnover reached SR10.3 billion ($2.74 billion) — the lowest in a month — with the advance-decline ratio at 21:172.

The decline in the market accelerated in the last half hour of trading after witnessing intense selling operations, which led to several stocks falling by the maximum percentage or close to it.

Shares of Gulf Union rose by more than 4 percent at SR21.26, as the company announced the merger with Al-Ahlia Insurance taking effect and the start of procedures to delist the latter’s shares in the market. Amiantit shares led today’s gains, with a maximum of SAR 26.30. On the other hand, shares of Jabal Omar, Samba, Savola Group, Advanced, Sipchem, Etihad Etisalat and Alinma Bank ended their trading at rates ranging between 1 and 4 percent.

Shares of Sulaiman Al-Habib declined 5 percent to close at SR108.