Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline
The decline in the market accelerated in the last half hour of trading after witnessing intense selling operations. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Argaam

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline
  • Total turnover reached SR10.3 billion ($2.74 billion) — the lowest in a month — with the advance-decline ratio at 21:172
Updated 21 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi equities ended the session on Sunday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index declining by 1.1 percent, or 94 points, to 8,581.

Total turnover reached SR10.3 billion ($2.74 billion) — the lowest in a month — with the advance-decline ratio at 21:172.

The decline in the market accelerated in the last half hour of trading after witnessing intense selling operations, which led to several stocks falling by the maximum percentage or close to it.

Shares of Gulf Union rose by more than 4 percent at SR21.26, as the company announced the merger with Al-Ahlia Insurance taking effect and the start of procedures to delist the latter’s shares in the market. Amiantit shares led today’s gains, with a maximum of SAR 26.30. On the other hand, shares of Jabal Omar, Samba, Savola Group, Advanced, Sipchem, Etihad Etisalat and Alinma Bank ended their trading at rates ranging between 1 and 4 percent.

Shares of Sulaiman Al-Habib declined 5 percent to close at SR108.

Topics: Tadawul equities

Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO

Updated 21 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO

Asset manager Alkhabeer Capital launches fund IPO
  • The fund will operate across multiple sectors in local, regional, global and emerging markets
Updated 21 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Alkhabeer Capital, a Jeddah-based asset management firm specializing in Shariah-compliant investments, on Sunday announced the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of its Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund.

The fund is aiming to issue 100 million units at SR10 ($2.66) each, with a 15-day subscription period ending on Dec. 24, 2020.

The fund, expected to be worth SR1 billion, aims to provide investors with the opportunity to achieve periodic returns through investing in income-generating assets including sukuk, trade finance, leasing and income funds. The fund will operate across multiple sectors in local, regional, global and emerging markets. The fund’s IPO will be open to Saudis, foreign residents in the Kingdom and GCC nationals who will be able to subscribe for units in the fund through the appointed receiving banks. The banks appointed to handle the subscription phase are Aljazira Capital, Al Ahli NCB, Riyad Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi.

Topics: IPO Alkhabeer Capital

