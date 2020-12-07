You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, UK sign post-Brexit trade agreement

Egypt, UK sign post-Brexit trade agreement

Egypt, UK sign post-Brexit trade agreement
A man takes a picture of fishing boats docked along the Mediterranean Sea, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Alexandria, north of Cairo, Egypt December 6, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bqyb7

Updated 07 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, UK sign post-Brexit trade agreement

Egypt, UK sign post-Brexit trade agreement
  • The Egyptian-UK Association Agreement provides complete liberalization of trade between the two countries in industrial products, food products and fish products
Updated 07 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and the UK have signed the Egyptian-UK Association Agreement, which is expected to enter into force on Jan. 1 following the UK’s exit from the EU.
The agreement sets a general framework for relations between the two countries in various fields and reflects an interest in strengthening cooperation and maximizing mutual interests.
A statement by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that the new agreement involves a framework to ensure the continuation of preferential trade treatment for goods of the two countries, as it includes the same commercial advantages provided by the Egyptian-European Partnership Agreement, which the UK will forfeit as part of Brexit.
The Egyptian-UK Association Agreement provides complete liberalization of trade between the two countries in industrial products, food products and fish products, while some agricultural commodities will be subject to quantitative quotas based on the two parties’ export quantities.

SPEEDREAD

The Egyptian-UK Association Agreement provides complete liberalization of trade between the two countries in industrial products, food products and fish products.

In the new agreement, the two sides pledged to work together to achieve greater liberalization of trade in agricultural commodities during the coming period, in addition to enhancing joint cooperation between customs authorities, with the aim of improving the flow of trade, capital, expertise and technology to Egypt. Egypt will reassess its economic performance before 2021. The country recently reduced forecasts of significant growth.
Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that the Egyptian economy will grow between 2.8 and 4 percent in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins in July next year.
Egypt had hoped for growth between 6 and 6.5 percent before the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund’s Egypt mission director said in a statement that the Egyptian economy has performed better than expected amid the pandemic.
He expected growth in Egypt to reach 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year, after the Egyptian economy achieved a growth rate of 3.6 percent in the last fiscal year.

Topics: Egypt and UK

Related

Special UAE House of Experience to launch ‘Digital Mall’ in Egypt
Business & Economy
UAE House of Experience to launch ‘Digital Mall’ in Egypt
Special Egypt sets world record for largest aid convoy
Middle-East
Egypt sets world record for largest aid convoy

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline

Updated 07 December 2020
Argaam

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline
  • Total turnover reached SR10.3 billion ($2.74 billion) — the lowest in a month — with the advance-decline ratio at 21:172
Updated 07 December 2020
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi equities ended the session on Sunday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index declining by 1.1 percent, or 94 points, to 8,581.

Total turnover reached SR10.3 billion ($2.74 billion) — the lowest in a month — with the advance-decline ratio at 21:172.

The decline in the market accelerated in the last half hour of trading after witnessing intense selling operations, which led to several stocks falling by the maximum percentage or close to it.

Shares of Gulf Union rose by more than 4 percent at SR21.26, as the company announced the merger with Al-Ahlia Insurance taking effect and the start of procedures to delist the latter’s shares in the market. Amiantit shares led today’s gains, with a maximum of SAR 26.30. On the other hand, shares of Jabal Omar, Samba, Savola Group, Advanced, Sipchem, Etihad Etisalat and Alinma Bank ended their trading at rates ranging between 1 and 4 percent.

Shares of Sulaiman Al-Habib declined 5 percent to close at SR108.

Topics: Tadawul equities

Related

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Tadawul index down 0.2%, with Southern Cement rising to 4 year high
Business & Economy
Tadawul index down 0.2%, with Southern Cement rising to 4 year high

Latest updates

KSA tagged as ‘one of the fastest countries’ to respond to educational emergencies
KSA tagged as ‘one of the fastest countries’ to respond to educational emergencies
Ethiopia’s conflict stokes humanitarian and virus crisis
What We Are Reading Today: Games for Your Mind by Jason Rosenhouse
Global Teacher Prize winner has ‘key for peace’ between India, Pakistan
Egypt, UK sign post-Brexit trade agreement
Egypt, UK sign post-Brexit trade agreement

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.