Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns

Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns
A masked pedestrian walks past a self-service gas station in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles on Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns
  • Iran prepares to raise exports if sanctions eased-state media
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California.
Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents, or 0.3%, at $49.09 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 19 cents, or 0.4%, to $46.07 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.
“Crude pared earlier vaccine roll-out gains after Los Angeles county had another record high in coronavirus cases and South Korea raised their alert level,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“COVID restrictive measures and lockdowns across the globe seem poised to keep crude prices heavy in the short-term.”
The restrictions in California call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again.
The southern German region of Bavaria announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5, while South Korean authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.
Also weighing on prices, US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the 11th time in 12 weeks as producers return to the wellpad even as most are cutting spending this year and next.
Iran, meanwhile, has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.
“Adding to the pressure on oil prices is the potential Iranian increase to production in three months. Iran is optimistic the US will ease restrictions if they return back to the 2015 nuclear deal,” Moya added.

Topics: Coronavirus Brent crude West Texas Intermediate

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline

Updated 07 December 2020
Argaam

Tadawul index slips 1.1%, as majority of stocks decline

  • Total turnover reached SR10.3 billion ($2.74 billion) — the lowest in a month — with the advance-decline ratio at 21:172
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi equities ended the session on Sunday, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index declining by 1.1 percent, or 94 points, to 8,581.

Total turnover reached SR10.3 billion ($2.74 billion) — the lowest in a month — with the advance-decline ratio at 21:172.

The decline in the market accelerated in the last half hour of trading after witnessing intense selling operations, which led to several stocks falling by the maximum percentage or close to it.

Shares of Gulf Union rose by more than 4 percent at SR21.26, as the company announced the merger with Al-Ahlia Insurance taking effect and the start of procedures to delist the latter’s shares in the market. Amiantit shares led today’s gains, with a maximum of SAR 26.30. On the other hand, shares of Jabal Omar, Samba, Savola Group, Advanced, Sipchem, Etihad Etisalat and Alinma Bank ended their trading at rates ranging between 1 and 4 percent.

Shares of Sulaiman Al-Habib declined 5 percent to close at SR108.

Topics: Tadawul equities

