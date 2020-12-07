You are here

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday. (AFP file photo)
Updated 34 sec ago
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday
Updated 34 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Advanced Petrochemical Co. said its 85 percent-owned subsidiary, Advanced Polyolefins Co. (APOC), obtained a conditional approval to secure SAR 3 billion ($800 million) loan from Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

2) The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announced that the subscription period and rights trading for Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. will start today, Dec. 7.

3) Fitaihi Holding Group said it will pay cash dividend on Dec. 7, 2020 for the first half of 2020, through Riyad Bank.

4) Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund launched on Dec. 6, 2020, its initial public offering on Tadawul.

5) Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al-Ahlia Insurance Co. announced the effectiveness of the merger resolution, pursuant to which all assets and liabilities of Al-Ahlia will be transferred to Gulf Union by issuing new shares with no outstanding unsatisfied creditor objections.

6) Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. inked an insurance agreement with the National Commercial Bank (NCB) to provide health insurance services to the bank’s staff and their dependents for one year.

7) The Appeal Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes (ACRSD) accepted the class action filed by an investor against a number of Etihad Etisalat Co.'s (Mobily) former top executives and board members.

8) The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture approved Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. (TADCO) and Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. as members of the Seed Producers Committee for the new five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

9) Brent crude on Monday declined 20 cents to reach $49.05 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 19 cents to reach $46.07/bbl.

On Macroeconomic level:

1) Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance and acting Minister of Economy and Planning, affirmed that the Kingdom showed a “very rapid” response to the COVID-19 crisis and that Vision 2030 programs are still underway.

2) Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) said that higher liquidity in the market is positive, but the only exception was the liquidity found in some speculative companies and sectors. This liquidity does not match their current profitability and outlook.

3) Ahmed Alkholifey, Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), said that some stimulus packages, which have been injected by SAMA, are still existing due to uncertainty

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul Markets equities Saudi Arabia

Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns

Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns

Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns
  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns
  • Iran prepares to raise exports if sanctions eased-state media
Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California.
Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents, or 0.3%, at $49.09 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 19 cents, or 0.4%, to $46.07 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.
“Crude pared earlier vaccine roll-out gains after Los Angeles county had another record high in coronavirus cases and South Korea raised their alert level,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“COVID restrictive measures and lockdowns across the globe seem poised to keep crude prices heavy in the short-term.”
The restrictions in California call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again.
The southern German region of Bavaria announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5, while South Korean authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.
Also weighing on prices, US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the 11th time in 12 weeks as producers return to the wellpad even as most are cutting spending this year and next.
Iran, meanwhile, has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.
“Adding to the pressure on oil prices is the potential Iranian increase to production in three months. Iran is optimistic the US will ease restrictions if they return back to the 2015 nuclear deal,” Moya added.

Topics: Coronavirus Brent crude West Texas Intermediate

