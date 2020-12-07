9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Advanced Petrochemical Co. said its 85 percent-owned subsidiary, Advanced Polyolefins Co. (APOC), obtained a conditional approval to secure SAR 3 billion ($800 million) loan from Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

2) The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announced that the subscription period and rights trading for Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. will start today, Dec. 7.

3) Fitaihi Holding Group said it will pay cash dividend on Dec. 7, 2020 for the first half of 2020, through Riyad Bank.

4) Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund launched on Dec. 6, 2020, its initial public offering on Tadawul.

5) Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al-Ahlia Insurance Co. announced the effectiveness of the merger resolution, pursuant to which all assets and liabilities of Al-Ahlia will be transferred to Gulf Union by issuing new shares with no outstanding unsatisfied creditor objections.

6) Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. inked an insurance agreement with the National Commercial Bank (NCB) to provide health insurance services to the bank’s staff and their dependents for one year.

7) The Appeal Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes (ACRSD) accepted the class action filed by an investor against a number of Etihad Etisalat Co.'s (Mobily) former top executives and board members.

8) The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture approved Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. (TADCO) and Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. as members of the Seed Producers Committee for the new five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

9) Brent crude on Monday declined 20 cents to reach $49.05 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 19 cents to reach $46.07/bbl.

On Macroeconomic level:

1) Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance and acting Minister of Economy and Planning, affirmed that the Kingdom showed a “very rapid” response to the COVID-19 crisis and that Vision 2030 programs are still underway.

2) Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) said that higher liquidity in the market is positive, but the only exception was the liquidity found in some speculative companies and sectors. This liquidity does not match their current profitability and outlook.

3) Ahmed Alkholifey, Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), said that some stimulus packages, which have been injected by SAMA, are still existing due to uncertainty

