You are here

  • Home
  • Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease
1 / 2
SriLankan Airlines flight UL604 lands at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne as the Australian state of Victoria reopened to international flights following an extended closure due to the coronavirus disease on Dec. 7, 2020. (AAP via Reuters)
Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease
2 / 2
Travelers arrive at a hotel in Melbourne on Dec. 7, 2020 where Australians returning from overseas will quarantine as part of precautions against the COVID-19. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jmpb

Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease
  • Airports serving Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June
Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria’s revamped hotel quarantine system.
Australia has since March closed its borders to non-citizens, but airports serving Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June after an outbreak of COVID-19 that begun at two hotels where arrivals were quarantining.
More than 20,000 infections were recorded in Victoria when hotel staff contracted the virus from people returning from overseas.
The outbreak has been widely blamed on failures of private contractors to follow protocol. With hundreds of people expected to arrive in Victoria each week, state authorities have said police officers will now enforce stricter standards.
The new system will greet Australians arriving on a flight from Sri Lanka, who will now no longer be allowed to leave their rooms under the new hotel quarantine restrictions.
The system is similar to the model used in Sydney, capital of New South Wales, Australia’s largest state, which has accommodated thousands of people returning without any clusters emerging.
With New South Wales recording just one local infection in the last month, the state has gradually eased most social distancing restrictions.
From Monday, dubbed by the state government as “freedom day,” nearly all venues were allowed to accommodate one person for every 2 square meters. Previously venues were restricted to one patron per 4 square meters.
There will also be no limit on the number of people attending weddings and funerals.
Western Australia said that from Tuesday it will remove restrictions on people arriving from Victoria and New South Wales. The move will see nearly all Australia’s internal borders reopened, a boost to domestic tourism operators and airlines such as Qantas and Virgin Australia.
Australia has reported about 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began. Just 44 active cases remain in the country, with most in hotel quarantine.

Topics: Melbourne Coronavirus Australia

Related

Melbourne holds off on easing amid new coronavirus outbreak
World
Melbourne holds off on easing amid new coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

Updated 47 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients
  • Hospital director among those suspended with immediate effect
  • Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus, including over 8,000 deaths
Updated 47 min 47 sec ago
AFP
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Seven workers at a Pakistan hospital who left scores of COVID-19 patients without sufficient oxygen for hours have been suspended after several of their charges died, authorities said.
Five patients in the COVID isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit at the government-run hospital in Peshawar died due to the delay in sourcing oxygen, a preliminary report said late Sunday.
The chronic oxygen deficiency “went unnoticed, unsupervised and unchecked,” the report said, adding that no backup oxygen supply had been put in place.
The hospital director was among those suspended with immediate effect.
Taimur Saleem Jhagra, a provincial health minister, said that authorities will hold a second detailed inquiry over the next five days.
“The hospital was low on oxygen from around 8pm in the evening, how come they couldn’t manage to solve the issue until after 12pm?” Jhagra said.
“Some of the staff were off, some were absent and there weren’t any alternate arrangements, even the emergency squad was not available,” he added.
Hospital spokesman Farhad Khan said Sunday a disruption in oxygen supplies affected some 200 people, including nearly 100 with coronavirus.
Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus — including over 8,000 deaths — since it arrived in late February.
Intensive care units in hospitals across the country are now almost full, with provincial governments struggling to deal with the soaring caseload.

Latest updates

Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican says
Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican says
Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE
Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE
Saudi delegation arrives in Baghdad
Saudi delegation arrives in Baghdad
Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades
Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades
Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.