Airbnb streamlines fees as it tilts toward biggest hosts

The San Francisco-based home rental platform Airbnb prepares to sell shares in its initial public offering this week. (AFP)
Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

  • Airbnb will require hosts who use third-party software to manage bookings to eliminate the ‘service fee’ paid by guests
Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

Airbnb is requiring most professional hosts outside North America to include all service fees in the rate presented to guests, a move that mirrors how rival platforms operate.
Airbnb will require hosts who use third-party software to manage bookings to eliminate the “service fee” paid by guests that is traditionally tacked on to the listing price. Instead hosts will pay a standard fee of 15 percent, up from the typical 3 percent they are assessed now.
Hosts interviewed by Reuters said they expect most will raise their listed prices to account for the larger host fee, making the change cost-neutral for most guests and for Airbnb. But hosts with fewer properties expressed some concerns.
The new fee structure comes as the San Francisco-based home rental platform prepares to sell shares in its initial public offering this week. Airbnb said early tests show the simplified pricing helped drive 17 percent more bookings.
“Following feedback from hosts we recently introduced a simplified host-only fee structure for professional hosts who connect to our API in certain countries,” said Airbnb spokesperson Christopher Nulty. “Our fee structure for individual hosts remains unchanged.”
But Airbnb declined to comment on some of the negative feedback from hosts about the change, citing a quiet period before its IPO.
The fee change has been communicated to professional hosts but not reported widely.
Airbnb began with hosts renting out air mattresses in their homes. A former Airbnb host acquisition specialist told Reuters “individual hosts are good for PR.” But hosts managing hundreds or thousands of properties drive an outsized portion of revenue. As of end-September, 10 percent of Airbnb’s hosts were professional managers, and they accounted for 28 percent of nights booked, according to Airbnb’s IPO filings.
Management software platform Uplisting’s CEO Vincent Breslin said hotels and professional managers of multiple properties have asked for the change to make it easier to list across different platforms with one sticker price.
“Having fee parity across all platforms is a benefit to all,” said Ryan Danz, CEO of Air Concierge Inc., which manages about 500 properties. “It makes a better apples-to-apples comparison for the traveler if they find the same home listed on various websites.”
But some smaller property managers are worried the change could hurt them if they can’t raise prices enough to cover the increased host fee.
Airbnb already gave itself a black eye with many hosts when it made them issue refunds for cancelations caused by the global pandemic. It now faces a class action suit and hundreds of arbitration cases stemming from that.
Johnny Buckingham, who manages nine listings on Airbnb across the US, said he would not want to raise his listing price to cover the increased host fee and believed Airbnb was discouraging hosts from using software to cross-list on other platforms.
“They’ve made their message clear. Stick exclusively with us or pay us 5x as much,” he said.
Sarah DuPre, sales director at AirDNA, an analytics firm specializing in vacation rentals, said that they will have a minimal impact on host retention but could impact Airbnb’s “ability to be seen as the most economical source of accommodation.”
Rowan Clifford, who helps Airbnb hosts improve visibility of their listings and is also a host, predicted in a blog post two years ago that host fees would go up as hosts become reliant on Airbnb. He expects individual hosts will eventually also see a fee hike and said smaller hosts could face price competition from professionally managed listings that don’t raise prices to cover the increased host fee. “They don’t need us as much anymore, basically.”

Topics: Airbnb

Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades

Updated 07 December 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • Slowdown due to increased Asian demand, changes in US-KSA energy relationship
Updated 07 December 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Daily exports of Saudi crude oil to the US recently fell to their lowest level in three decades, with industry experts putting the drop down to increased demand from Asia and a change in the energy dynamic between the two countries.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that two weeks ago 73,000 barrels per day (bpd) were shipped from the Kingdom to American refineries.

The figure represents the lowest daily amount on record since June 2010. However, going by monthly figures, it would also be the least since 1985 when Saudi imports fell to zero for several months as part of a price war.

Saudi Arabia has 16 percent of the world’s proved oil reserves and is the largest exporter of total petroleum liquids in the world. According to the EIA, in 2012 the Kingdom became the second-largest petroleum exporter to the US, surpassing Mexico, but still behind Canada.

EIA data showed that May 2003 was when Saudi exports to the US hit the highest level, with 2,244,000 bpd, followed by May 1991 (2,053,000 bpd), April 2003 (2,024,000 bpd), August 1991 (1,964,000 bpd), and June 2003 (1,921,000 bpd).

Dr. Bassam Fattouh, director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told Arab News it would be too simple to assume that the recent slump in oil exports was to do with US President Donald Trump losing the recent presidential election.

He pointed out that oil was a highly liquid global market and crude reserves would flow to where they were most needed and to where exporters could capture the highest value. “This is regardless of who the US president is,” he said, adding that increased Asian demand was also a big factor.

“While the rise in virus cases in the US are causing a slowdown in demand, and refineries have been running below their norms, crude demand in Asia has been strong and this has been reflected in the strong differentials especially for sour crudes destined to Asian refineries.”

Energy and oil marketing adviser Faisal Faeq, who previously worked for OPEC and oversaw the US market when he was employed by Saudi Aramco, said that the latest slump was unlikely to be long-term as American refineries were configured to process Saudi medium sour crude grades.

Some observers have been quick to point that the US is becoming more energy independent by developing shale, but Faeq believed this was not the case.

“It is not about the US being independent in crude after the shale revolution as Saudi Aramco still owns the largest oil refinery in North America, and the latest developed and the most sophisticated, which is located in Port Arthur, Texas with a crude capacity of more than 600,000 barrels per day.”

While the number of barrels being shipped has been in slowdown, Faeq highlighted that the US-Saudi energy partnership was bigger than just oil and was increasingly “more involved now in renewable industry, energy technologies, US upstream and downstream companies that deal with Saudi Aramco and still handle various important projects in the industry.”

Topics: energy Oil US Saudi Arabia

